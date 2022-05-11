3i HOUSING OF MAINE WILL HOLD ONLINE EVENT ON ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR DISABLED PERSONS MAY 16-20

A week-long event focused on assistive technology and telehealth that enables residents to control their living environment

PORTLAND, Maine, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3i Housing of Maine (3i HoME), a non-profit dedicated to the creation of accessible, modernized and community-based affordable housing, will host a week-long online event, called Innovation, to inform and raise support for assistive technology in a planned housing development in Greater Portland.

The online event will also demonstrate the innovative technology that will be incorporated in the 44-unit fully-accessible, affordable and supportive housing community being developed in southern Maine by 3i HoME and its Boston-based co-developer Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH).

"We are excited to share more about the importance of smart-home, assistive technology and telehealth applications in our pilot project in southern Maine, and demonstrate how our design features will promote independent living for people with disabilities," said Paul Linet, Founder & President at 3i Housing of Maine.

The event will also provide opportunities for community stakeholders to get involved in this important project and for donors to support this innovative approach that will help disabled citizens lead full, self-sufficient lives.

According to Mitch Sturgeon, a disability rights advocate, early adopter of accessible technology and a Member of 3i Housing of Maine's Board of Directors, "sadly, most people with disabilities don't understand how to acquire, install, and use smart home assistive technology. That's not right. Every individual with a disability deserves these tools."

Thursday, May 19 is Global Accessibility Awareness Day and 3i HoME will host a live Lunch & Learn on Facebook where 3i HoME members and subject matter experts will discuss smart-home and assistive technology and how it allows individuals to live independently and confidently.

MaineHealth Care At Home, Bath Savings Institution, and Jacqueline's Teas are supporting the project with gifts totaling $2,500 and urging others to donate. All new monthly donations will be matched 3:1 (for the 2022 value of the gift), and all one-time donations will be matched 1:1 (up to $2,500) during the event week!

Learn more about 3i Housing of Maine and their Innovation event at www.3ihome.org/innovation .

