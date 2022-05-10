XGIMI Elfin Surpasses the One-Million Sold Milestone

The global projector brand thanks its users with a 15% discount on the smart projector

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a leading design and industry-awarded projector and laser TV brand, announced that it sold its millionth¹ Elfin unit this month. Elfin was designed to make any little moment bigger, and it did, thanks to the "all-in-one" product concept seen in other XGIMI projectors. With a simplified setup and usability, excellent resolution, cinematic audio, and endless built-in entertainment, Elfin eliminates the former hassles of traditional projectors — all in a compact, aesthetically-pleasing device. Reaching the one-million¹ milestone is a significant accomplishment, and to say thanks to their many users worldwide, XGIMI is offering a 15% discount on Elfin through their official website, Amazon store page from May 9 – 15.

Elfin's sleek and compact design makes it an excellent companion for first-time projector users who want to embellish their homes with style. Elfin projects FHD image quality with crisp details onto an enormous 200" screen, transforming any room into a brilliant cinema. Moreover, the clear display is possible thanks to its beaming bright 800 ANSI lumens² — which is unique in this class. The professional Harman Kardon 3W speakers ensure your favorite content is immersive — content that is easily accessible through the integrated Android TV™, which provides over 5,000 apps, including Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+.

Elfin makes millions of little moments bigger, simply and quickly, thanks to the company's industry-leading Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology. Featuring automated features, like focus, screen alignment, obstacle avoidance, and keystone correction, Elfin automatically ensures your display is rectangular, crystal-clear, and that your viewing experience is uninterrupted without you lifting a finger.

Elfin selling over a million units is unsurprising since users appreciate its many highlights. From the incredibly easy setup to the thin design, industry experts, media outlets, and customers worldwide have raved about Elfin.

"We are very pleased that Elfin is so well received by our users. In its development, we considered the customers' needs, especially the connections and the design. The goal was to project everything you love, wherever you are — so Elfin can make every moment in your life even greater." says Tex Yang, VP of Global Business Unit.

Elfin's minimalist design has already won countless awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and the VGP award — also known as the Oscar for the Japanese audio industry.

The XGIMI Elfin Smart LED projector is available on the official XGIMI website at www.xgimi.com, on Amazon. For more information about Elfin and the discount, please visit: https://us.xgimi.com/pages/elfin

¹ Total units sold include all projectors in the XGIMI product series to which Elfin belongs.

² Product brightness values and marks are generated by the XGIMI laboratories and enterprise.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, XGIMI has created lasting memories for millions worldwide with smart projectors and laser TVs. In collaboration with renowned partners such as Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, the brand develops exceptional all-in-one entertainment devices that focus on ease of use. Through innovation, simple setup, and aesthetically-pleasing designs, XGIMI strives to continuously create the outstanding home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Its user-centric approach has helped it win 43 international awards, including the EISA Best Buy Projector Award, the CES Best Innovation Award, VGP Awards, iF Design Awards, the Red Dot, and the Good Design Award. However, XGIMI isn't done yet. The company continues innovating and optimizing the user experience, striving to become the global market leader and the world's No. 1 projection technology company. https://www.xgimi.com/

