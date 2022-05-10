Women's Wellness Brand O Positiv Enters Untapped Category With Hormone-Free, Multi-Symptom Relief Menopause Supplement

All-Natural MENO Capsules Aim To Help Alleviate Hot Flashes, Night Sweats, Mood Swings And More

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's wellness brand O Positiv is tackling an entirely new demographic head on with its latest product, MENO , which launches today. The all-natural, hormone-free capsule is formulated with research-backed ingredients that have been shown to help alleviate common menopause-related symptoms.

O Positiv expands their product line to tackle menopause with the introduction of their new supplement, MENO. (PRNewswire)

MENO co-founder Mary Kay Bitton had suffered from a debilitating menopause experience and used her firsthand experience to assist with creating a formula that would alleviate the symptoms that she was regularly facing.

"Following a hysterectomy, menopause hit me like a ton of bricks," said Mary Kay. "I was desperate to find a natural, hormone-free menopause solution, but there was nothing available. The effective, premium ingredients in MENO have truly helped me feel like myself again. It's possible to be unaffected by menopause symptoms, live your life and feel great - that's the reason why we created MENO!"

Crafted with the balanced healing properties of Black Cohosh, Ashwagandha, Chasteberry, Vitamin D3, and Vitamin B6, MENO is intended to support women tackle the next chapter of their lives by helping combat common menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, occasional sleeplessness, and mood swings. MENO may also help improve sexual function, promote calcium absorption, and support immunity.

O Positiv was the first brand to take on PMS with its flavorful, science-backed gummy vitamin FLO, which allowed the company to expand its horizon to address equally common women's issues. Its current portfolio includes RETRO Glowing Skin Gummies , DISCO Multivitamin Gummies , GOGO Prebiotic Fiber Gummies , Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches and more. In the near future, O Positiv plans to continue with a steady flow of innovation to help destigmatize taboo topics and assist women in all stages of their lives.

O Positiv Co-Founders Brianna and Bobby Bitton identified a demand for menopause-related products after receiving an influx of messages from their consumers expressing the lack of available options on the market. As a result, the siblings immediately set out to develop a solution with their mother, Mary Kay, together founding and formulating MENO.

"Many of my patients come to me seeking relief from the menopause symptoms that disrupt their lives," said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OBGYN and O Positiv Medical Advisory Board Member. Decreasing levels of estrogen and progesterone lead to symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness, mood swings, night sweats and more. Before reaching menopause, women go through perimenopause, which can last 8-10 years. Throughout perimenopause, the estrogen declines and this is what leads women to start to experience menopause symptoms. Treatments for menopause range from hormone therapy to herbal supplements and lifestyle changes. For my patients that are seeking natural solutions to symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats, I recommend taking MENO."

MENO is Hormone-Free, Gluten-Free, Lactose-Free, and Vegan-friendly. The capsules come available in one bottle (30 serverings / $39.99), with the option to be purchased via a subscription model (30 serverings / $34.99) at opositiv.com . To learn more, please visit opositiv.com and follow @menovitamins and @opositiv on Instagram .

About O Positiv

O Positiv is at the forefront of the female wellness industry that creates innovative products to address real, common issues that women of all ages experience. With a deep belief that small changes accumulate into major outcomes, O Positiv radiates positivity through tiny opportunities to take greater joy in health. Whether it's contributing to a good day, month or year, O Positiv delivers meaningful health outcomes through little moments of joy and self care. The company's current lineup of science-backed gummy vitamins are available for purchase at opositiv.com .

