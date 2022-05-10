UFG Capital Announces Growth in its Crypto Direction

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFG Capital , one of the leading alternative investment fund managers in Cyprus, announces $70 million in assets under management (AUM) for its new Private equity fund dedicated to blockchain-related businesses.

In addition to a wide variety of investment products totaling over $1.5 billion AUM, in 2021 UFG Capital launched a separate investment strategy which was later transformed into a full-fledged investment fund.

The fund delivers a balanced approach to blockchain VC investing which includes traditional VCs, crypto-native VCs, and tech-focused VCs. This tactic allows the fund to leverage the advances of each sector in combination.

Responding to market demand, UFG Capital seeks to create a comprehensive infrastructure for serving professional investors following the regulatory framework of alternative investment funds. In the future, the company plans to expand the blockchain-oriented fund to more jurisdictions and make it accessible to more types of investors.

To achieve the best results for its clients, UFG Capital connects its funds with an extensive network of financial industry players, such as depositories, banks, administrators, brokers, and portfolio managers, who guarantee the prospects of selected projects.

Leveraging the company's extensive market experience, high-performing yet balanced products and strategies, as well as widespread access across numerous nations, UFG Capital offers its customers convenient exposure to blockchain technology.

"UFG Capital provides an optimal way for investors to enter the $1.7 trillion global crypto market. In 2021, we started with only a crypto strategy. Now, as this sector for investment is still quite new, volatile, and unexplored, we are offering our clients a complete and reliable infrastructure to protect their assets. The rapid market demand and frequent customer requests gave a quick impetus to the development of the business direction and the study of the market," said Maryna Chernenko, Managing Director at UFG Capital.

About UFG Capital

UFG Capital is a Cyprus-based alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) company that provides private and institutional capital management services through investment funds. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Cyprus, the company brings together an international team of over 50 professionals.

View original content:

SOURCE UFG Capital