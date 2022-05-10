Pathnostics to Present New Real-World Data Analysis of its Guidance® UTI Precision Diagnostic Test at the 2022 American Urology Association Annual Meeting

Analysis of Medicare Claims Data Compares Guidance UTI to Standard Urine Culture Among Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathnostics, a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company, today announced that it will present results of a Medicare database analysis designed to determine rates of adverse outcomes, medical resource utilization, and costs with Guidance UTI compared to standard urine culture (SUC) in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). These results will be presented at the 2022 American Urology Association (AUA) Meeting, taking place from May 13-16, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

cUTIs are a significant burden on individual health and healthcare resources. Annually, UTIs contribute to 10.5 million office visits and carry a cost of approximately $3.5 billioni. Guidance UTI is an advanced test that combines PCR and Pooled Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (P-AST™), which better address polymicrobial infections where bacterial interactions can impact antibiotic resistance.

Details of the podium presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Comparison of Guidance® UTI and standard urine culture for rates of sepsis, hospitalization and other adverse outcomes in complicated urinary tract infections Abstract Number: PD32-09 Presenter: Aparna Ashok, MD, M.Eng, PGY 4 Division of Urology, Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University Date and Time: Saturday May 14, 2022, 4:50 PM to 5:00 PM Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Room #255





The abstract is now available on the AUA2022 Conference website here. Pathnostics invites conference participants to attend the presentation, and to learn more about the company at Booth #361.

About Pathnostics

Pathnostics is a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company providing solutions for infectious disease and cancer diagnostics that will get patients on the right path. Leveraging its proprietary and patented technology for pooled antibiotic susceptibility testing, which accounts for bacterial interactions that may impact antibiotic resistance. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Pathnostics is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information about the company and its portfolio of products, visit pathnostics.com.

i Flores-Mireles, A. et al. 2015. Urinary tract infections: epidemiology, mechanisms of infection and treatment options. Nature Reviews Microbiology. 13, 5 (2015), 269–284

