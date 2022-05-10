Osano Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Osano named among best workplaces

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osano, a Public Benefit Corp focused on data privacy, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Osano team in New Orleans in 2022 at its first in-person get-together since its founding. (PRNewswire)

Osano's culture is about building trust. To do so, the organization hires for and nurtures a culture rooted in its four pillars — Bold Action, Operational Excellence, Delightful Experience, and Authenticity and Inclusion. And as a mission-driven B-corporation, the company puts a premium on purpose, people, and the planet. This is done via a variety of programs, such as its commitment to career growth and internal promotion, family-friendly benefits and flexibility, and community support.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We founded Osano to do well by doing good and to put people before profits, and I think that's played a huge role in how we've attracted and retained talent even while a remote startup," says Arlo Gilbert, co-founder and CEO of Osano. "Our culture is constantly improving because our team members contribute to it every day, and I'm proud to know they see it, too."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Osano

Osano is an easy-to-use, complete data privacy platform that helps businesses quickly become compliant with privacy legislation around the globe, including GDPR, CPRA, LGPD, and more. Platform features include consent management, subject rights management, data discovery, and vendor risk monitoring. Its cookie consent management software is the most widely used in the world. More than 750k companies trust Osano to ensure more than 2.5 billion monthly visitors comply with data privacy legislation. For more information, visit www.osano.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

