My Green Mattress Offers Healthy Savings this Memorial Day Save 15% on Certified Organic Mattresses & Sleep Accessories

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress – an award-winning company offering certified organic and sustainable sleep products – celebrates Memorial Day with the announcement of their Memorial Day Sale, May 13th - May 31st. Customers can SAVE 15% on the entire site including all handcrafted healthy mattresses and sleep accessories when they use code: Remember.

My Green Mattress is proud to offer an additional $50 off to U.S. veterans and active duty military.

Reset and restore when you choose healthy sleep for the whole family this Memorial Day. Support this family-owned and operated company that honors those who serve our country. My Green Mattress is proud to offer an additional $50 discount for U.S. veterans and active duty military.

During the sale, customers can save 15% on any size mattress including the luxurious Natural Escape organic mattress, Hope all-latex organic mattress, kid-friendly Kiwi organic mattress and the latex-free Pure Echo organic mattress. Plus, save 15% on the breathable Emily Organic Crib Mattress, and healthy sleep accessories including the waterproof organic cotton protector, latex topper and the My Green Platform Bed.

The organic latex and wool components in these mattresses allow for maximum air circulation and breathability to keep you naturally cool on hot summer nights. Rest easy knowing each mattress is hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals and flame retardants.

The mission of My Green Mattress is to make healthy, non-toxic sleep solutions attainable to all by offering factory-direct, affordable organic mattresses. The materials and operations in the My Green Mattress Factory are certified all organic by the Control Union. Each mattress is made to order, in the USA, by a team of artisanal craftsmen. Fast, free shipping is included and all orders will arrive to your home via FedEx in two weeks or less.

My Green Mattress is a family-owned and operated, certified organic company founded by a father of five with a need to create a hypoallergenic crib mattress for his infant daughter who was suffering from allergies and eczema. The Emily Organic Crib mattress sparked a complete line of all-natural, healthy mattresses for adults and children. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com .

