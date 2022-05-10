InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Sanitize Casino Chips (LGT-139)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dealer/pit boss at a casino and I thought there could be a better system for sanitizing casino chips," said an inventor, from Pahrump, Nev., "so I invented the CHIP CLEANSER. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind for customers and staff."

The invention provides an improved way to wash and sanitize casino chips. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually clean and dry chips. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for casinos. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

