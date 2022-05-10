IL2000 adds executives and client support as double-digit growth continues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Greg Tucker has joined IL2000 as Corporate Controller. Tucker has 17 years of experience in accounting and financial management and joins IL2000 from Renaissance Solutions/Terrapin, where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

Russ Bowen has joined IL2000 as Vice President of Truckload Operations & Development. An industry veteran with 17 years of experience in truckload and freight management, Bowen worked at Genpro Inc for over ten years as VP of Operations & Strategy. Most recently, he was VP of Transportation at Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery.

Brooks Wise has joined IL2000 as VP of Sales. Wise has been in the industry for 27 years with vast experience with customers, carriers and 3PLs. He worked for nine years at Group Transportation as Regional Business Development Manager and five years as Ascent Global logistics in various roles. Most recently, he was Vice President of Sales - Managed Transportation.

Krista Blakeney has joined IL2000 as National Account Manager. She will ensure IL2000 continues to deliver a stunning client experience. Blakeney has been in account management for over 25 years in various capacities. She recently managed the admissions team for 11 skilled rehabilitation centers across SW VA.

"We are excited to have Greg, Russ, Brooks and Krista join the IL2000 team," Ken Nadler, president of IL2000, said. "Greg and Russ are both in newly created roles, Brooks joins our sales team, and Krista is an addition to the National Account Management team. IL2000 places tremendous emphasis on providing an exemplary experience to our clients and their customers. Our new team members will help us maintain that trajectory while keeping pace with the double-digit growth we've experienced for several years."

About IL2000

Founded in 1999, IL2000 is a 3rd party transportation and logistics service provider. IL2000 uses a proprietary transportation management system, customer collaboration, comprehensive logistics engineering, and a robust carrier procurement and partnership process to create seamless and optimized supply chain performance.

IL2000 operates the following business segments: freight management; truckload brokerage; international freight forwarding; and freight bill audit & pay. Modes supported include LTL, FTL, parcel, and international LCL, FCL and airfreight.

