HigherGround Secures Patent from USPTO for Live911

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HigherGround, a developer of solution-based software that captures, stores, and retrieves telecommunications, location, and radio data, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, No.11,206,327, further strengthening the Company's intellectual property for its Live911 technology.

Live911 is a first-ever solution to securely livestream 9-1-1 emergency calls directly to authorized officers in the field and present precise GPS map location of the caller. Since the product's launch in 2020, deployments of Live911 have been improving efficiencies at Police Departments and Sheriff's Offices across America.

"In emergency response, minutes or even seconds matter. Live911 is proving to be a game changer in providing officers with more data to respond quicker, to improve situational awareness, and to save people's lives," said retired Chula Vista Police Captain Fritz Reber, an inventor named on the patent. "I am proud to have worked with HigherGround to turn my vision into a reality."

The new patent titled, "Systems and Methods of Live Streaming Emergency Dispatch Data to First Responders," covers capturing audio and corresponding location metadata associated with an emergency call and transmitting the signal to one or more computing devices.

"We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has recognized the uniqueness of our Live911 technology and granted this patent. It underscores HigherGround's focus on innovation and our commitment to deliver mission-critical communications solutions that protect officers and the citizens they serve," said Terry Ryan, HigherGround President and CEO.

