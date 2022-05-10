The Flavor Experts Bring Back Three Fan-Favorite Flavor Remixes

Lemon Garlic, Hot Lemon and Bayou BBQ are back on the menu for a limited time

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING) fans love flavor and they're not afraid to show it. That's why Wingstop is bringing back three beloved flavor remixes: the zesty fire of Hot Lemon, the soulful tang of Bayou BBQ, and the savory punch of Lemon Garlic. These remixes are available now for a limited time in restaurants nationwide.

The remixes got their start when fans began posting on social media about combining two Wingstop flavors to create an original, new flavor from the distinctive, bold 11 flavors that anchor the menu on a daily basis. The brand gave them a try and realized their fans were clearly on to something. Since first introducing these popular remixes, fans have been clamoring for a reappearance. The three returning flavors span the spicy, savory spectrum:

Hot Lemon: Combining the kick of Wingstop's Original Hot with the iconic Lemon Pepper seasoning, Hot Lemon creates a twist on two classics that's equal parts zesty and spicy.

Bayou BBQ: Inspired by the flavors of the south, this flavor combines Hickory Smoked BBQ with a spike of the brand's signature Cajun seasoning.

Lemon Garlic: Lemon Pepper is on a roll – in addition to Hot Lemon, it stars alongside Wingstop's savory, buttery Garlic Parmesan in this remix with a zesty pepper-y punch.

"We're in the business of flavor and constantly exploring innovations that will add intrigue to our hand-sauced-and-tossed offerings," said Marisa Carona, Chief Growth Officer. "Limited-time-only flavors excite our core fans and also prompt new guests to give them a try so – as a spin on the familiar – we brought back a mashup of our most popular flavors, which we dub flavor remixes."

Now for a limited time, fans can get their flavor remix fix on Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. For the most bang for their flavor buck, fans can add the Boneless Meal Deal to their carts for 20 boneless wings for only $15.99 in their choice of four flavors – a great opportunity to taste each remix plus another favorite – complete with a large fry and two dips.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,700 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and thigh bites, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,791 as of March 26, 2022. During the fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2022, Wingstop opened 60 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.4%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 1.2%. During the fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2022, Wingstop generated 62.3% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. Over the next three years, Wingstop intends to increase digital sales through continued investments in its technology platform and scaling its platform globally.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, was named as a finalist for The Innovation SABRE Award's Best New Product/Brand Launch category for its Thighstop campaign, and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

