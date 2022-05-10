Emilia Mehrabian Joins DLaw to Create an Employment Law Dream-Team

GLENDALE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ­Top employment law firm, DLaw (aka Davtyan Law Firm) joins forces with Emilia Mehrabian in the next phase of its statewide expansion plans. Emilia and her fellow Southwestern Law School Alumni, Emil Davtyan (DLaw founder) and Sona Arakelyan, form the nucleus of the firm's employment law "Dream Team." The team was built to fulfill DLaw's mission of being the "Champion of California's Working Class."

Emilia Mehrabian is an award-winning Juris Doctor that specializes in a broad range of employment disputes that impact California’s working class. (PRNewswire)

Just like her leadership team peers, Emilia is an award-winning Juris Doctor that specializes in a broad range of employment disputes that impact California's working class. Her expert knowledge of California's FEHA (Fair Employment and Housing Act) ensures that DLaw clients have maximum protection on everything from hostile work environments, wrongful termination, harassment to wage issues.

Emilia brings a wealth of high-profile legal experience to DLaw's core leadership team. More importantly, she shares the values and drive that make her an ideal fit. Emilia's passion for employment law and helping employees began when she had the opportunity to intern with the honorable LA Superior Court Judge Charles C. Lee and his colleagues. It was during this time that she was inspired to embark on her mission to help individuals who lack the education, or are simply too intimidated, to fight for their rights.

"My clients are often intimidated, afraid and simply don't know what to do. I'm really proud of educating and being an advocate for countless employees whose rights were violated by some of the largest companies in the country. What is even more satisfying than successfully defending the rights of the working-class underdog is the ability to take my efforts to the next level with a different kind of law firm—one that is on a mission to combine expertise and attention-to-detail with a genuine, family-like compassion for clients," said Emilia.

Emilia has built an impressive track record defending employee rights and has defended employees against some of the most powerful corporations in the country, including: Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl's, Lowes, Target, Tesla, Walmart, Walgreens, and Uber. Her work is a testament to her drive and determination to defend working-class citizens.

"Emilia has a proven track record of representing underdog employees against some of the biggest companies in the world. Her fearless approach and genuine empathy for clients combined with her expertise of California's employment laws make her an integral part of the DLaw leadership team. She is a key contributor to DLaw's record growth, successful state-wide expansion, and more importantly, fulfilling our mission of protecting California's working class," expressed Emil.

Emilia Mehrabian is a top attorney at DLaw (aka Davtyan Law Firm), a firm that has protected the rights of hundreds of thousands of workers and recovered over $150 million for California's blue-collar community.

DLaw is a member of the California Lawyers Association, California Employment Lawyers Association, and National Employment Lawyers Association. The firm is a 4.5+ star consumer-rated firm with an A+ accreditation by BBB. The firm is driven by the mission of "Champion for California's Working Class." To fulfill its mission, DLaw provides free, no-obligation consultation and case evaluation services.

CONTACT: Armen Petrosyan, armen@davtyanlaw.com

Davtyan Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Davtyan Law Firm, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Davtyan Law Firm, Inc.