Debate Over Crypto Mining's Potential Environmental Impacts Receives Strong Rebuttals

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – have co-authored a rebuttal letter to the EPA after two dozen House legislators made claims regarding the cryptocurrency's environmental impacts. Last year China banned crypto mining, forcing several operations to move to various regions each with methods to keep their environmental impacts low. Among the more prominent miners in operation today are Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSX.V:HIVE), Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT) (NASDAQ:HUT) each mining BTC or Ethereum (ETH), while Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) was the first publicly-traded company to mine Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

After initially launching its cryptomining in China prior to the ban, Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) has successfully shifted its LTC/DOGE mining operations to North America and to Australia.

Housed in an undisclosed location in Victoria, Australia, Hello Pal has 100 Bitmain Antminer L7 Mining Rigs fully operational and mining LTC and DOGE. The data centre in Australia is capable of housing up to 20,000 Mining Rigs providing sufficient room for Hello Pal to expand its cryptocurrency mining capabilities onsite down the track.

The L7 model has a hashrate of 9500 MH/s, which is 19x more powerful than that of the previous L3+ model. They consume substantially less power and have a stability rate of 98% in comparison to the previous stability rate of 70% improving overall profit margins considerably.

Hello Pal is a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and a social-crypto platform, and recently launched two new apps: DogeChat and DoggeChat.

The new apps combine the appeal of video livestreaming, cryptocurrency transactions, and 1-on-1 VIP chatting interactions.

DoggeChat will launch first with payments made in fiat currencies through Apple Pay and Google Pay, while in DogeChat payments will be made in DOGE and other cryptocurrencies.

"We expect these apps to be very synergistic to our current livestreaming and crypto-mining operations," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of Hello Pal. "They will not only bring into our existing ecosystem new users from different markets, but also allow us to start implementing our goal to make the use of cryptocurrency more widespread in the world, starting with our users."

Global Bitcoin self-mining company, Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is running vertically integrated mining operations across Quebec, Canada, Washington state, and one in Paraguay. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts.

In its last production and mining update, Bitfarms stated it mined 405 Bitcoins for an average of 13.5 BTC per day—which as of this writing is worth ~US$509,000.

The company received a big boost after it initiated production at the Leger site in City of Sherbrooke, Québec, increasing total farms in production to nine and increasing operational capacity by 16 megawatts (MW) of its planned total of 30 MW of capacity, to a total electrical capacity of 137 MW.

"In early April, we surpassed our 3 exahash per second goal (EH/s) with the start of production at our Leger farm, our ninth operating facility," said Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms. "This momentum continued throughout the month, with new miner installations driving our hashrate to over 3.3 EH/s at month-end, up 22% from 2.7 EH/s at the end of March. This incremental capacity helped drive our average daily production in April to 13.5 BTC/day, up 15% from 11.7 BTC/day in March, and I'm proud to say we exited April running at over 14 BTC/day."

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) continues to work towards transitioning its bitcoin miners from their Montana facility to new locations with more sustainable and non-carbon emitting sources of power. This follows after Marathon announced in 2021 its mining operations would be 100% carbon neutral by year-end 2022.

"Marathon made a commitment for our mining operations to be 100% carbon neutral by the end of 2022," said Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO of Marathon. "With the majority of our fleet already scheduled to be deployed at renewable power facilities and deployments currently underway, we believe it is an appropriate time to transition our legacy operations away from fossil fuel generation and towards more sustainable sources of power."

To achieve this goal and build upon their current strategy, Marathon intends to transition its BTC miners from the Montana facility, which currently derives its power from a coal-fired power plant, to new locations with more sustainable sources of power. The transition is expected to be completed during Q3 2022, done in stages to minimize downtime and is currently.

In March, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSX.V:HIVE) announced its own production figures and mining, producing 278.6 BTC and 2,459 Ethereum (ETH) within the month averaging ~9 BTC per day, and ~79.3 ETH per day, for a combined BTC equivalent value of 14.4 BTC, or roughly US$542,000 per day.

"We are very pleased to report HIVE has continued its extremely strong momentum in expanding our hashing power, notably our Ethereum mining hash power grew by 33% this month," said Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE. "Our Bitcoin hashing power increased in March and at the calendar month-end our hashrate was 2.0 Exahash, which translated into a 6% increase in BTC mining on a month over month basis, while BTC prices corrected."

Another prominent North American digital asset miners is Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT) (NASDAQ:HUT), which in March reported it had generated 345 BTC—for an average of 11.13 BTC or roughly US$420,000 per day.

Effective at the start of May, Hut 8 announced it had entered into an agreement to purchase all 960 Whatsminer M31S+ machines from its hosting client TAAL. Once the acquisition is complete, Hut 8's operations at all mining sites will be 100% allocated to self-mining.

"The incremental capacity will deliver an immediate hashrate benefit as ASIC miners are already on-site, installed and hashing," said Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8. "Over the past 18 months, we have pursued a strategy that is unique among our peer group: in addition to digital asset mining, we support clients with high performance computing, cloud hosting, and collocation services at our five Canadian data centres so they can succeed in the burgeoning Blockchain and Web 3.0 industries."

For more information go to: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/11/16/live-streaming-is-taking-the-market-by-storm/.

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Hello Pal International Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Hello Pal International Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Hello Pal International Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Hello Pal International Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

View original content:

SOURCE USA News Group