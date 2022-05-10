Convey Health Solutions Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net revenues of $96.7 million , up 17% compared to Q1 2021 of $82.6 million

Net loss of $1.2 million , which includes $1.6 million of HealthSmart purchase accounting and acquisition related expenses, compared to Q1 2021 net loss of $0.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million , compared to Q1 2021 of $15.9 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) (the "Company" or "Convey"), a leading healthcare technology and services company in the U.S., announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We achieved solid first quarter financial and operating results across both of our reporting segments. Our technology team implemented and welcomed new clients and members during the first quarter and our advisory business continued to experience high demand in the first quarter as health plans sought competitive advantages," said Stephen Farrell, CEO of Convey.

Mr. Farrell continued, "Convey's strong revenue growth in Q1 2022 underscores that we continue to deliver meaningful value for our health plan clients, who in turn have rewarded us with new business. While increased demand in our Supplemental Benefits business along with supply chain challenges created some pressure on EBITDA margins during Q1 2022, we are very pleased with Convey's Q1 2022 operating and financial results, and are taking steps to mitigate the go-forward impact of the increased costs experienced in the first three months of the year."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues of $96.7 million , up 17% compared to $82.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. First quarter revenue growth was driven by $83.2 million of revenue in our Technology Enabled Solutions segment, up 20% year over year from $69.6 million in the first quarter 2021, and $13.5 million of revenue in our Advisory Services segment, up 4% year over year from $13.0 million in the first quarter 2021.

Net loss of $1.2 million , which includes $1.6 million of purchase accounting and acquisition related expenses with respect to our February 2022 acquisition of HealthSmart International ("HealthSmart"), compared to Q1 2021 net loss of $0.9 million .

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million decreased 3% year over year from $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022 , Convey had cash and cash equivalents of $20.9 million and $39.4 million available on the Company's revolver. Total debt, excluding unamortized cost of $5.4 million , was $270.6 million .

About Convey Health Solutions

CONVEY HEALTH SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,866

$ 38,811 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $69 as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 72,707

62,813 Inventories, net 36,408

14,060 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,809

16,569 Total current assets 140,790

132,253 Property and equipment, net 20,952

20,400 Intangible assets, net 247,993

220,014 Goodwill 482,558

455,206 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,574

— Other assets 5,667

2,030 Total assets $ 916,534

$ 829,903 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 11,156

$ 13,868 Accrued expenses 30,038

48,558 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,605

— Finance lease obligations, current portion 501

498 Deferred revenue, current portion 9,494

7,472 Term loans, current portion 780

— Total current liabilities 57,574

70,396 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,623

— Finance leases obligations, net of current portion 440

528 Deferred taxes, net 35,094

25,992 Term loans, net of current portion 264,483

189,643 Other long-term liabilities 2,475

5,595 Total liabilities 378,689

292,154 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and no shares authorized, issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2021 —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021; 73,194,171 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 732

732 Additional paid-in capital 571,516

570,252 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17

31 Accumulated deficit (34,420)

(33,266) Total shareholders' equity 537,845

537,749 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 916,534

$ 829,903

CONVEY HEALTH SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net revenues:





Services $ 46,480

$ 43,527 Products 50,228

39,104 Net revenues 96,708

82,631 Operating expenses:





Cost of services(1) 25,477

24,021 Cost of products(1) 37,236

26,527 Selling, general and administrative 23,214

20,099 Depreciation and amortization 8,252

7,372 Transaction related costs 640

1,086 Total operating expenses 94,819

79,105 Operating income (loss) 1,889

3,526 Other income (expense):





Interest expense (3,719)

(5,467) Total other expense, net (3,719)



Income (loss) before income taxes (1,830)

(1,941) Income tax (expense) benefit 676

1,007 Net income (loss) $ (1,154)

$ (934) Income (loss) per common share – Basic and diluted





Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.02)

$ (0.02)







Net income (loss) $ (1,154)

$ (934) Foreign currency translation adjustments (14)

(7) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,168)

$ (941)















(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets and depreciation, which are separately stated below.

CONVEY HEALTH SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (1,154)

$ (934) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 1,550

1,386 Amortization expense 6,702

5,986 Write off capitalized software costs 253

— Provision for bad debt —

342 Provision for inventory reserve 90

399 (Gain) loss from disposal of assets 10

— Deferred income taxes (1,120)

(963) Amortization of debt issuance costs 309

328 Share-based compensation 1,264

990 Non-cash lease expense 1,246

— Inventory step-up 1,892

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,414)

4,662 Inventory (1,450)

(3,207) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,903

843 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (26,222)

(22,100) Deferred revenue 2,022

(358) Operating lease liabilities (1,541)

— Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (15,660)

(12,626) Cash flows from investing activities





Acquisition, net of cash received (74,613)

— Purchases of property and equipment, net (1,836)

(3,063) Capitalized software development costs (1,105)

(1,287) Net cash used in investing activities (77,554)

(4,350) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of debt 78,000

78,000 Payment of debt issuance cost (2,631)

(2,133) Principal payment on term loan —

(821) Payment on finance leases (86)

(31) Dividend —

(74,500) Net cash provided by financing activities 75,283

515 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (14)

(7) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,945)

(16,468) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 38,811

49,086 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 20,866

$ 32,618 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of the end of the period





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,866

$ 28,938 Restricted cash —

3,560 Restricted cash, non-current —

120 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 20,866

$ 32,618

CONVEY HEALTH SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)

(in thousands) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Cash paid for taxes $ 250

$ 216 Cash paid for interest $ 3,986

$ 4,961 Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Capitalized software and property and equipment, net included in accounts payable $ 672

$ 471

CONVEY HEALTH SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Presented in the tables below is revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment:



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Technology

Enabled

Solutions

Advisory

Services Revenue $ 83,166

$ 13,542 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,370

$ 5,323



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 (in thousands) Technology

Enabled

Solutions

Advisory

Services Revenue $ 69,582

$ 13,049 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,307

$ 3,338

The following table presents a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to the condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP net income (loss) from operations:

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

2021 Technology Enabled Solutions Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,370

$ 16,307 Advisory Services Segment Adjusted EBITDA 5,323

3,338 Total $ 17,693

$ 19,645 Unallocated(1) $ (2,377)

$ (2,048) Adjustments to reconcile to U.S. GAAP net income (loss)





Depreciation and amortization (8,252)

(7,372) Interest, net (3,719)

(5,467) Income tax provision 676

1,007 Cost of COVID-19(2) (274)

(1,185) Sales and use tax —

(1,498) Non-cash stock compensation expense (1,264)

(990) Transaction related costs (640)

(1,086) Acquisition bonus expense (58)

(192) Inventory step-up(3) (1,892)

— Other(4) (1,047)

(1,748) Net income (loss) $ (1,154)

$ (934)















(1) Represents certain corporate costs associated with the executive compensation, legal, accounting, finance and other costs not specifically attributable to the segments.



(2) Expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic are primarily related to higher pricing from vendors due to supply chain disruptions and product shortages and higher employee costs due to hazard pay for our employees. While we had previously expected that these costs would not be an adjustment in the calculation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA after 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has not subsided and during 2022, to a lesser extent, we have continued to incur higher product costs due to higher pricing from vendors for certain items (e.g., masks and other similar high demand products). We now expect that these expenses will not be an adjustment in the calculation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA after 2022.



(3) Incremental cost of products associated with the step-up of inventory recognized in purchase accounting for the HealthSmart acquisition.



(4) These adjustments include individual adjustments related to management and board of directors fees and fees associated with obtaining the incremental term loans.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted for certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including but not limited to, COVID-19 cost impacts, non-cash stock compensation expense, transaction related costs, acquisition bonus expense, inventory step-up and other costs. Other includes costs such as management fees and fees associated with obtaining the incremental term loans.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

(in thousands)

Three Months

Ended March

31, 2022

Three Months

Ended March

31, 2021 Net income (loss)

$ (1,154)

$ (934) Interest, net

3,719

5,467 Income tax expense (benefit)

(676)

(1,007) Depreciation and amortization expense

8,252

7,372 EBITDA

10,141

10,898 Cost of Covid-19(1)

274

1,185 Non-cash stock compensation expense(2)

1,264

990 Transaction related costs(3)

640

1,086 Acquisition bonus expense

58

192 Inventory step-up(4)

1,892

— Other(5)

1,047

1,517 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,316

$ 15,868















(1) Due to significant volatility to the markets, as well as business and supply chain disruptions, we incurred several additional expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including: (i) higher pricing from vendors due to supply chain disruptions, product shortages and increases in shipping costs, (ii) higher employee costs due to premium pay and hazard pay for our employees and enhanced sick pay due to illness and quarantine protocols, (iii) COVID-19 training costs, (iv) overtime costs for IT personnel to setup eligible employees to work from home and temporary resources and (v) janitorial costs due to enhanced COVID-19 protocols. The expenses are included in cost of services and cost of products on our statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). While we had previously expected that these costs would not be an adjustment in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA after 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has not subsided and during 2022, to a lesser extent, we have continued to incur higher product costs due to higher pricing from vendors for certain items (e.g., masks and other similar high demand products). We now expect that these expenses will not be an adjustment in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA after 2022.



(2) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense in connection with the stock awards that have been granted to employees and non-employees. The expense is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on our statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).



(3) Transaction related costs primarily consist of public company readiness costs, expenses for corporate development, such as mergers and acquisitions activity, and due diligence costs.



(4) Incremental cost of products associated with the step-up of inventory recognized in purchase accounting for the HealthSmart acquisition.



(5) Other includes other individual adjustments related to management fees and fees associated with obtaining the incremental term loans. All costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on our statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

