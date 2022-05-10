Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization Releases Presentation Detailing the Urgent Need for a Special Meeting of Shareholders

Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization Releases Presentation Detailing the Urgent Need for a Special Meeting of Shareholders

-Highlights the Tactics that the Lichtenstein / Steel Partners Group Have Used to Delay the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

-Urges Shareholders to Sign the WHITE Consent Card to Support Call for a Special Meeting

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen Drake (the CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD)) and the other members of the Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization today issued a comprehensive presentation that details the urgent need for stockholders to support the call for a special meeting of stockholders. As a reminder, this is a necessary step in light of Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein's and his associates' continuing refusal to agree to a date certain and unconditioned for the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

The presentation is available at https://maximizeajrdvalue.com/.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND VIEW THE INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Shareholders with questions can contact our solicitor: D.F. King & Co., (212) 269-5550 (collect) or via e-mail at AJRD@dfking.com.

Important Information

This communication is being sent in our individual capacity, and not on or behalf of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc (the "Company"). No Company resources were used in connection with these materials. On May 3, 2022, Eileen P. Drake and the other members of the Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization filed a definitive solicitation statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of agent designations to call a special meeting of stockholders of the Company.

Contact :

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

Edward T. McCarthy / Tom Germinario

AJRD@dfking.com

View original content:

SOURCE Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization