Brooklyn HVAC experts offer advice on when to replace an air conditioning unit

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer just around the corner, the experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than a century, say that homeowners currently weighing whether to continue repairs on a faulty HVAC system or make the decision to replace should consider age, cost, efficiency and the refrigerant used by the unit.

"When an air conditioner fails, it can be easy for a homeowner to choose repair over replacement based on cost; however, it's important to think about the point of negative returns," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Knowing the unit's age and how much has already been invested in repairs can help you make the decision to repair or replace it. You should also consider other factors like how long you plan to stay in the house, if you are looking to add resale value to the home or if a new, more efficient unit will save money in the long run through lower energy bills."

Petri said scheduling a yearly inspection will help the homeowner stay informed about the ongoing condition of the air conditioning unit and will add years to the life of a system. During an inspection, a technician will clean and recommend the replacements or repair of certain parts. This may also be required to keep the manufacturer's warranty in good standing.

There are three main parts of an air conditioning system: the compressor, the evaporator coil and the condenser. It is when one of these parts experiences a major failure that homeowners should consider replacement.

Petri said condensers usually last 15 to 20 years, but when they have an issue, they can rarely be repaired.

"The evaporator is pretty durable but can start to leak refrigerant as it ages," he said. "If this happens when the unit is closing in on 15 years, it may be time to replace the entire system."

While condensers have a low failure rate and a longer average lifespan, they still have some moving parts like the contactor or the capacitor that can require replacement. However, the main issue Petri currently sees with most condensers is that many use R22 refrigerant. Petri says the aging refrigerant has been banned from production in the United States since Jan. 1, 2020 and replacing it can be costly or difficult due to dwindling supplies.

"If your condenser is more than 10 years old and requires R22 refrigerant, you should seriously consider replacement," Petri said. "It may need a simple repair now, but as soon as it begins to leak, you may not be able to get the refrigerant needed to add back in during repair."

Petri said homeowners with high utility bills may also need to exchange their system for a newer, more efficient unit. If the system is burning through electricity and still not cooling the home efficiently, it would be less costly over time to simply replace the system with an energy-efficient model.

There are many incentives and rebates available across New York State for homeowners who purchase and install high-efficiency heating, cooling and hot water equipment both through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, as well as through Petri's NYGreen Energy Efficient Instant Rebate program.

"It comes down to what makes the most sense when deciding whether a replacement or repair is needed," he said. "An honest service technician should give you all the information you need, provide his professional opinion but never use pressure tactics to force you into a decision. If you stay informed about the condition of your unit, you should easily be able to make the decision between repair or replacement when the time comes."

