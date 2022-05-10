Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America Unveils Agenda for Inaugural Event, May 18-19

Public and private sector leadership convening to discuss region's critical growth opportunities and challenges

NEW YORK and PANAMA CITY, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America will feature global and regional leaders addressing the region's most important issues, including economic shocks from the war in Ukraine, the ongoing recovery from Covid and catalysts for the next wave of innovation-led growth. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, in Panama City, Panama.

Featured speakers include Juan Sebastian Gonzalez, Special Assistant to President Biden; Michelle Bachelet, former Chilean President, now UN High Commissioner of Human Rights; Vanessa Rubio Márquez, former Mexico Undersecretary of Finance; and Panama's Minister of Trade and Industry Ramón Martínez de la Guardia.

Program highlights for the first day, Wednesday, May 18, include:

"Does Ukraine Change Everything?" a panel exploring the geopolitical implications of Russia's invasion, especially the impact on global supply chains, and the consequences for Latin America specifically. Panelists include Mauricio Claver-Carone, President, Inter-American Development Bank; Shannon O'Neil, Vice President, Council on Foreign Relations; Stanley Motta, CEO and President, Motta Internacional; and Marko Papic, Partner and Chief Strategist, Clocktower Group.

Former President of Chile and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet Jeria will be interviewed by Stephanie Flanders, Senior Executive Editor and Head of Bloomberg Economics.

Business and financial leaders will discuss "Overcoming Latin America's Growth Challenges." Boom and bust cycles have bedeviled Latin America for decades. What kinds of policies and strategies could help stimulate growth? Panel speakers include Craig S. Smith, Group President, International, Marriott International Inc.; Landon Loomis, Boeing vice president of Latin America & Caribbean; Marcelo Claure, Chairman & CEO, Claure Capital; and Margaret Myers, Director, Asia & Latin America Program, Inter-American Dialogue.

Highlights for the second day of the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America event on Thursday, May 19, include:

Setting the U.S. Agenda in Latin America. Juan Sebastian Gonzalez, Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere at the White House, will be interviewed by Bloomberg New Economy Editorial Director Erik Schatzker.

The coronavirus pandemic was devastating in Latin America with Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru suffering some of the highest mortality rates. What roles should the private and public sectors play in preparing for the next public-health crisis? Speakers include Erika Mouynes, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Panama; Daniel Nathrath, Founder and CEO, Ada Health; Rolf Hoenger, Roche Pharmaceuticals Latin America area head; Sylvia Varela, Area Vice President in Latin America and Country President in Mexico, AstraZeneca.

With 80% of its population in cities, Latin America is the world's most urbanized region, yet the uptake on clean technologies lag. The panel "Accelerating Urban Innovation to a More Sustainable Future" will explore the biggest barriers to adoption and ask: Where does business belong in building the sustainable cities of tomorrow? Speakers include Daniel Quintero Calle, Mayor, Medellín; George Gordon, VP, Head of Latin America, Uber; and Simone Tripepi, Head of Enel X South America .

