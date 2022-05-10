BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT ANNUAL AMERICAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE IN NEW ORLEANS

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand, will have a major scientific presence at the annual American Urological Association Conference (AUA) taking place May 13-16 in New Orleans, LA. Exosome Diagnostics will have two poster presentations, including a podium presentation, six in-booth scientific presentations, and a live symposium with American icon, National Baseball Hall of Famer, and former Baltimore Orioles player "Iron Man" Cal Ripken, Jr. with leading urologist, Dr. Ronald Tutrone of Medical Director of Clinical Research at Chesapeake Urology in Baltimore, Maryland.

Scientific presentations include:

A Combined Biomarker/mpMRI Approach Provides Enhanced Clinical Information Prior to Prostate Biopsy by Dr. Alexander Kretschmer et al. on Friday, May 13, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Room 245, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Development of Exosome-based Plasma RNA Biomarkers for High-Risk Prostate Cancer by Dr. Sandra Gaston, et al. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:30 am - 11:45 am, Room 222, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Validation of a urinary exosome mRNA signature for the diagnosis of human kidney transplant rejection by Dr. Rania El Fakih on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 7:00 am - 8:15 am, Room 228, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Exosome's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Johan Skog, will lead the in-booth scientific presentation series with recently published results of the association of the ExoDx™ Prostate (EPI) test with post-prostatectomy outcome. Additional presentations include results of the ExoDx™ Prostate test clinical utility study as well as a 2.5 year follow-up and interim analysis of subjects who participated in the study and will conclude with the combined performance of the ExoDx Prostate test and MRI in the early detection of prostate cancer.

Cal Ripken, Jr. returns to partner with Exosome Diagnostics and Bio-Techne as an ambassador and advocate of the ExoDx Prostate test, which became part of Cal's own prostate cancer journey. During his live appearances at the AUA, Cal will use his high-profile platform and strong reputation among men in his age group to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of prostate cancer.

"We are so pleased to have a robust scientific presence at the AUA, and excited to continue our campaign with an American baseball legend, Cal Ripken, Jr.," stated Kim Kelderman, President of Diagnostics and Genomics Segment of Bio-Techne. "Cal is a great example of the powerful role our ExoDx Prostate test plays in the prostate cancer journey. We look forward to continuing to provide this important tool to the millions of men and their families who are facing difficult choices in the management of this disease."

One in nine American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Prostate cancer (PCa) is the second leading cause of cancer death among American men and is the most commonly diagnosed cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that 268,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 and projects that ~34,000 men will die from the disease. Currently, nearly 3.6 million American men are living with the disease – only slightly less than the population of Los Angeles.

The EPI test is a urine-based genomic test that helps inform the prostate biopsy decision. This liquid biopsy test has a positive coverage decision from Medicare and is included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for early detection of prostate cancer in men for both initial and repeat biopsy. It is performed by Exosome Diagnostics in its CLIA, ISO, NY certified and CAP-accredited laboratory located in Waltham, Massachusetts. The EPI test is a risk assessment tool that assists physicians and their patients with determining if a prostate biopsy is needed when presented with an ambiguous PSA test result, thereby reducing complications from unnecessary and invasive procedures. The ExoDx Prostate is the leading test for at-home collection, enabling thousands of patients unable to travel to their healthcare professional for a routine office visit to assess prostate cancer risk.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

david.clair@bio-techne.com

612-656-4416

Bio-Techne (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation