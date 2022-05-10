Aspiriant Names Seven New Partners in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin and Cincinnati

Appointments bolster firm's mission to transform the wealth management industry

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced that seven new partners have been elected to the firm's ownership group by the existing partners. The newly named partners, based across Aspiriant's key locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin and Cincinnati, bring impressive track records, strong credentials and diverse backgrounds to further enhance the firm's culture and embody Aspiriant's commitment to serving high net worth families across the country.

Aspiriant currently has 230 team members, 75 of whom are partners in the firm. Aspiriant is distinguished from other competitors by its sustainable employee ownership model, which aligns the interests and needs of clients and employees, allows scale to ensure low-cost investment opportunities on behalf of clients, and ensures client families are served for generations.

The seven new partners at Aspiriant include:

Ami Aranha, CFP®, JD – Director in Wealth Management (San Diego)

Lindsay Fleming – Director in Investment Operations (Austin)

Shanda Gentry, IACCP® – Managing Director, Compliance & Records, Chief Compliance Officer (Cincinnati)

Summer Hammons, PHR – Chief People Officer (Los Angeles)

Jordan Overby, CFP® – Director in Wealth Management (San Francisco)

Jan Vega, CFP®, CTFA, MBA – Director in Wealth Management (Los Angeles)

Wendy Wildey – Director of Project Management (San Diego)

"We're thrilled to welcome this year's new class of partners," said Rob Francais, co-founder and chief executive officer of Aspiriant. "As we acknowledge each year, this is something for us to celebrate as it is an endorsement of this group, the firm itself and the opportunity of Aspiriant. Becoming a partner is a representation of our firm's future and further drives the transformation we are working to achieve in the wealth management industry. Being entirely independent and employee-owned increases the strength of our organization, but more importantly, improves our alignment with our people and clients from both a professional and relational perspective."

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $15 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services to over 2,100 individuals and families throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit aspiriant.com.

