ARLO GO 2 LTE/WI-FI SECURITY CAMERA COMING SOON TO T-MOBILE

Delivering Smarter Security for Remote or Hard-to-Access Locations to T-Mobile customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera is coming soon to T-Mobile. Ideal for monitoring remote, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips and hard-to-access areas, Go 2 works with a 4G LTE cellular data plan1 to provide continuous connectivity and uninterrupted security. The Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera will be available nationwide on May 19 at T-Mobile. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers can get the Go 2 for just $99 when activating a new qualifying line on an eligible rate plan (MSRP of $249.99).

"Many security cameras face hard-wiring or Wi-Fi limitations, neglecting a range of important monitoring use cases," said Tejas Shah, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Information Officer at Arlo. "Go 2's connectivity versatility combined with T-Mobile's trusted nationwide LTE network ensures uninhibited, round-the-clock security and monitoring of hard-to-access locations. We're thrilled to offer this level of flexibility to T-Mobile customers."

Arlo Go 2 features a 100% wire-free, weather-resistant design, swappable, rechargeable battery and the ability to directly connect to Wi-Fi, when in range. Users can view and record 1080p full HD video day and night, capturing important details with color night vision thanks to an integrated spotlight. Two-way, full-duplex audio ensures clear communication with visitors, while a built-in siren can be triggered remotely or automatically to ward off intruders. Additionally, Arlo Go 2 is equipped with GPS positioning to track the camera's whereabouts, allowing users to locate devices across an expansive area, or in the event of theft.

Access to Arlo Secure, Arlo's AI-subscription service, is included with every Arlo Go 2 via a complimentary three-month trial. The service provides rolling 30-day cloud recordings, personalized notifications such as person, animal, vehicle, and package detection. Arlo Secure also enables 24/7 Emergency Response so customers can quickly dispatch fire, police, or medical responders to the camera's location in one touch.

Complete features of the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera include:

Intelligent, Take-Anywhere Security - Connect to 4G LTE network or use 4G LTE as a backup while directly connected to Wi-Fi 1

100% Wire-Free Design - A swappable rechargeable battery powers the Arlo Go 2, eliminating cords and wiring hassles for a sleek install anywhere

All-Weather Protection - A weather-resistant design ensures the camera can withstand heat, cold, rain, and sun

Secure Local Storage - Users without an Arlo Secure subscription can opt to insert a secure microSD card into the camera to store videos directly on the device for later access and viewing 2

Two-Way Audio - Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality

See at Night - View critical details in color night vision with an integrated spotlight for better identification

See Clearer Images in HD - View, zoom, and capture clear 1080p video

Built-In Siren - Users can trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an emergency or when they notice an intruder

Easily Locate the Camera - Recover or locate camera placement with GPS positioning

For more information about the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera, Arlo Secure or the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.Arlo.com .

Offer disclaimer: If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $249.99 – Arlo Go 2 LTE Outdoor Security Camera). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit required. In stores & on customer service calls, $30 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. $150.99 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and, Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximize security through personalized notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company") expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect the Company and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and exchange Commission (the "SEC") and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 LTE performance based on carrier coverage and requires data plan

2 Requires microSD Card (sold separately)

