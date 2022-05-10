Anycubic Announces Its First Overseas Education incubation Project at Yale University

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading global 3D printer company, launched its "For Freedom to Make" Education Incubation Project at Yale University with Yale Funbotics on April 23, 2022, marking a breakthrough for the company in conducting the Education incubation Project while also celebrating the debut promotion of this project in the international arena.

The "For Freedom to Make" Education incubation Project

Inspired by Anycubic's vision — "For Freedom to Make" — the project is the company's 3D printing education incubation founded in Shenzhen on September 2, 2020. It demonstrates Anycubic's aspiration of helping everyone achieve the freedom of creation and invention using 3D printing technologies.

Deemed Anycubic's first high-tech 3D printing incubation, the project aims to support 3D printing basic research and training, and create a 3D printing education ecological circle to encourage more people to explore the applications of 3D printing in different areas. Support will include 3D printing products, printing services and consultancy, among others.

Incubated partners will hail from various sectors including but not limited to universities, research institutes, and enterprises. This project indicates Anycubic's perseverance in exploring the 3D printing world and boosting the development of innovation in the economy and society.

The goal of ANYCUBIC X Yale Funbotics partnership

Yale Funbotics is a non-profit organization that has introduced robotics and STEM to middle schoolers and helped underrepresented STEM communities break down barriers to entry into STEM careers. The founder of Yale Funbotics, Pranav Avasarala, emphasized: "We believe that Anycubic and Yale Funbotics are like-minded partners. This strategic partnership offers us the greatest opportunity to affect the younger generation for a better STEM learning support system.''

"The partnership with Yale Funbotics is our first journey to promote our 3D-printing education incubation to overseas markets," said Yan Li, leader of the project and global brand director of Anycubic. "It is also our first time promoting 3D printing teaching in STEM communities. We are excited to partner with Yale Funbotics to nurture the creativity of youths and encourage them to explore the STEM world through the use of 3D printing technology."

ANYCUBIC X Yale Funbotics Camps

Addressing the barriers to STEM education will require a collective effort from both institutions and 3D providers, in which resources will be leveraged effectively to initiate four 3D printing camps this summer.

The first camp ceremony was held at Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science on April 23 followed by 3 online boot camps known as "ANYCUBIC X Yale Funbotics 3D Modeling and Printing Camp." Guided by Yale mentors in all boot camps, students will learn about the inner workings of 3D printers and how to 3D model as well as 3D print their creations.

The bigger picture with Education Incubation Project

Promoting 3D printing education and research is a marathon not a sprint. The partnership with Yale Funbotics is Anycubic's first port of call and the company will continue to work hard to sponsor cooperation with more global universities, research institutes, enterprises, and academic organizations of a global nature and help them achieve success in exploring the world.

