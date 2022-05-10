American College of Education announces partnership with the United States Postal Service

Agreement offers 20 percent tuition discount to over 600,000 USPS employees

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education (ACE) and the United States Postal Service (USPS) are excited to announce a partnership that commits to their joint goal of empowering and educating adult students. The agreement includes ACE offering a 20 percent tuition discount to over 600,000 USPS employees and reviewing USPS training and development programs for degree articulation and transfer opportunities.

The USPS is the only delivery service that reaches every address in the nation: 160 million residences, businesses and Post Office boxes. It shares a socially conscious mission with ACE as both organizations aim to operate in ways that positively impact the greater good of people and planet.

"At ACE, we are committed to making our programs truly fulfill our claim of accessibility, and through partnerships like this one, we are achieving that goal," ACE President Shawntel Landry said. "We're proud to use this relationship to extend the reach of our programs into the USPS organization and directly to its employees."

"Partnering with USPS is a great opportunity," Assistant Director of Strategic Partner Development, Darryl Brown said. "We, at ACE, can't wait to dive in and provide meaningful opportunities to their employees. Our aligned goals give both organizations a catalyst to grow and share our deep commitment to educating, developing and growing students and ultimately employees and their careers through education."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

