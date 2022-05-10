AccountabilIT Among First US Microsoft Partners to Earn Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization

Recognized for Technical Capabilities to Deliver Specialized Security Services

PHOENIX, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountabilIT, a leading IT solutions provider, has earned a Microsoft Advanced Specialization for Cloud Security through the Microsoft Partner Network program. Microsoft recognizes that AccountabilIT has proven experience implementing comprehensive protection across customers' Microsoft Azure, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Out of approximately 100,000 Microsoft Partners in the US, AccountabilIT is among the first 23 Partners to achieve this specialization, placing the MSSP in an elite group of Microsoft Partners.

AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewswire)

"Unfortunately, with increased utilization of the cloud comes significant risk." Chuck Vermillion , AccountabilIT CEO

Microsoft's Advanced Specialization identifies partners with expertise in specific IT areas, building on their related Gold Competencies earned. Microsoft has rigorous standards for awarding its Advanced Specializations, including specialized testing requirements and verification of customer references. In addition to this Advanced Specialization, Microsoft has recognized AccountabilIT with Gold Competencies in Security, Application Integration, Application Development, Cloud Platform, Datacenter, and Cloud Productivity.

"Organizations increasingly rely on the cloud with each passing day," said Chuck Vermillion, AccountabilIT's Founder and CEO. "The cloud has made business nimbler and more adaptable to a changing world, while the new workforce expects flexibility in their job. Unfortunately, with this increased utilization of the cloud comes significant risk." According to Microsoft, there has been a 27 percent increase in cloud and SaaS threats over the last year alone, as well, 52 percent of customers cite data security concerns as a barrier to cloud expansion. Attacks are more frequent, sophisticated, and costly than ever. This trend will inevitably continue.

As a leading MSSP, identified in the top 250 MSSPs worldwide for the past five consecutive years, AccountabilIT has quickly adapted to providing secure solutions for the new world of remote and hybrid work. AccountabilIT leads customers through their cloud journey sensibly and securely.

AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with additional locations in Little Rock, AR, and Denver, CO. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. AccountabilIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel, the first-ever born-in-the-cloud SIEM security tool. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing.

