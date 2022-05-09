Tracey Hayes from MicroAge Named on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel Power 70 Solution Providers List

TEMPE, Ariz., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAge, The Digital Transformation Experts®, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tracey Hayes, vice president of sales, to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.

These extraordinary women support their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership through solid business acumen, innovation, and strategic thinking. CRN celebrates these women, who deserve recognition for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

The CRN editorial team selects the annual Power 70 Solution Provider honorees, an incredible group of distinguished female channel leaders, based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. This exclusive list features elite industry professionals who drive success daily through leadership and a deep dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.

Tracey Hayes joined MicroAge nearly three decades ago and has served in leadership positions throughout the company, from account development to product marketing to sales. As vice president of sales, Tracey heads MicroAge's expansive and growing national sales team in her current role. Backed by her leadership and three decades of channel experience, MicroAge is consistently hailed on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500—Elite 150 lists. Tracey has also been a powerful contributor, helping MicroAge make significant strides in its 8x recognition as a Phoenix Business Journal Best Place to Work, building a sales-led company culture.

"Being recognized among the ranks of distinguished women in the channel is an honor," Tracey reflected. "This award recognizes female leaders who have accelerated channel success for everyone around them. From the start, my goal has always been to help others realize and achieve theirs. This recognition is a shared success, along with the other Women of the Channel and the professionals we've been empowering along the way—that's powerful and incredibly rewarding."

"Tracey's experience and reputation in the channel have been key factors in MicroAge's success," said Rob Zack, CEO of MicroAge. "Her integrity, professionalism, and ability to adapt to changes within the industry have made her a respected channel leader. Add to that her sincere passion for people—partners, clients, and especially MicroAge associates—and you will understand why Tracey is such a valued member of MicroAge executive leadership and the channel. We are honored to applaud her tireless efforts and ongoing servant leadership in this well-earned recognition."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services, backed by vendor-certified engineers, and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive, digital environment. A Gold-Certified Microsoft partner, MicroAge is recognized annually by the Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

