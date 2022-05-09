Salesfloor Receives Multiple Product and Workplace Accolades: Top Tech Company in Canada, Great Place to Work in Canada, and Winner of Plug and Play's Accelerator Program

Awards recognition comes on heels of recent wave of new customer wins

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesfloor , the industry-leading Immersive Virtual Shopping, Clienteling and Sales Automation platform, announced today that the company has received multiple prestigious awards and certifications, including:

Briefed.in, Canada's only public, independent system of record dedicated to Canadian technology startups and venture capital, named Salesfloor to its list of "Top 100 Canadian Technology Companies 2021" only public, independent system of record dedicated to Canadian technology startups and venture capital, named Salesfloor to its list of "Top 100 Canadian Technology Companies 2021"

Canada Great Place to Work , a certification program relied on by business leaders, research institutions, and the public, officially certified Salesfloor as a "Great Place to Work" in

Plug and Play , a company that connects the brightest minds through creating a unique ecosystem designed to develop and implement the technologies of tomorrow, awarded Salesfloor the winner of its "Accelerator Program"

These awards come on the heels of Salesfloor's recent wave of new customer wins. In fact, for every one dollar transacted online through Salesfloor, at least two dollars are driven into the store, which is a direct correlation to Salesfloor's significant client growth of 55% year-over-year that includes retailers operating in verticals such as Beauty, Luxury & Jewelry, Apparel, Sporting Goods, Health & Wellness, Furniture, and more. Retailers have implemented Salesfloor's Virtual Shopping and Clienteling capabilities, including video chat, live chat, email, text messaging, Automated Tasking, StorefrontsTM, and appointment booking, while also providing the option for the shopper to have an AI-assisted shopping experience. Via Salesfloor, with the click of a button, shoppers can connect with or request virtual or in-store appointments with local store associates at retailers all over the world.

"We are very excited to be recognized for multiple industry awards and certifications. Not only is our tech and product valued by our customers, but we have created an inclusive, efficient and enjoyable workplace for our employees," said Oscar Sachs, CEO of Salesfloor. "This past year has been a pivotal one for retail and tech, and we've invested in our platform and our people so that we remain the most innovative omnichannel platform for our retail partners, enabling them to serve their shoppers online, in-store, and at every customer touchpoint."

These awards and certifications add to the list of Salesfloor's recent distinguished recognitions that include: Best Omnichannel ICX Elevate Award, Best Mobile ICX Elevate Award, Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner, and Best Omnichannel Customer Experience Solution at the Vendors in Partnership Gala.

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor is an award-winning mobile platform designed to personalize customer experiences. Salesfloor provides Virtual shopping, Clienteling, and Sales Automation tools to engage with customers on any channel. With over 50,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and more, Salesfloor is the leader in Total Experience Retail Platforms for enterprise retailers. Brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Bloomingdale's, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Chico's and more choose Salesfloor to drive results such as higher online conversion rates, increased basket sizes and decreased return rates. For more information, visit www.salesfloor.net and follow Salesfloor on LinkedIn and Facebook .

