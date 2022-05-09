Saber Equity Joins Greentown Labs as Newest Terawatt Partner

The equity capital investment arm of the S&B Family of Companies looks to support the energy transition by engaging directly with early-stage climate and energy companies

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, today announced Saber Equity as its newest Terawatt Partner—the highest level of partnership with the incubator and its community of climate and energy transition startups. Saber Equity is the recently formed private equity arm of the S&B Family of Companies, one of the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) full-service providers in the United States.

Building on the S&B Family of Companies' more than 50 years of experience as a privately held, family-owned business, Saber Equity is uniquely positioned to support early-stage companies with the industry knowledge and know-how to scale their technologies and deploy them in real-world environments. Its leadership team is not only able to only assess the financial viability of a project, but they're able to provide specific project development and process technology guidance to the startups. Similarly, with Saber Equity's direct engagement with these new solutions, customers of the S&B Family of Companies will benefit from early access to these innovations for the benefit of their own projects.

"The ideas, technologies, and projects being cultivated at Greentown Labs are necessary to advance the energy transition; and the energy-focused innovators that call Greentown Labs home are exactly the partners we are looking for at Saber Equity," said Sandy Lee, CEO of Saber Equity. "We look forward to working with Greentown Labs, its members, and its board to support these innovators and their associated projects."

Through its partnership with Greentown, Saber Equity will forge connections with the incubator's community of climatetech startups, gain access to curated and customized events from startup pitch days to thematic roundtable discussions, and receive invitations to Greentown's private sector pitch days featuring innovations from emerging technology sectors. Additionally, Saber Equity will obtain a seat on Greentown's Advisory Board, which provides strategic guidance to the incubator throughout the year. Sandy Lee, Chief Executive Officer, will serve on the Advisory Board for 2022.

"Technology development truly succeeds when the technology scales, and this moment in the energy transition requires partners with deep knowledge of what it takes to scale sophisticated technologies and build intensive projects," said Greentown Labs COO & General Counsel Ryan Dings. "Saber Equity is that partner, and we're so proud of the commitment Sandy and her team are making to the energy transition and the Greentown community."

With its headquarters in Houston, Texas, Saber Equity is deeply embedded in the energy industry and invested in the energy transition, with a specific interest in projects ranging from carbon capture to hydrogen and circular economy to biofuels.

