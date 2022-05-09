PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NORFOLK, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $40.0 million in the first quarter, compared with $58.4 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.97 versus $1.27 in the first quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group) (PRNewswire)

First Quarter Highlights

Total cash collections were $481.0 million .

Total revenues were $240.6 million .

Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 65.1%.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.97 .

Common stock repurchases 2 of $39.5 million , or 0.9 million shares, at an average price of $45.88 .

At March 31, 2022 , $127.7 million remaining under share repurchase authorization.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the last 12 months was 1.94x.

Available capacity under credit facilities of $1.4 billion ; $571.1 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.

Total portfolio purchases of $147.5 million .

Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $5.7 billion .

Refinanced Europe's credit facilities.

1. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts. 2. Share repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the share repurchase program remains subject to the

discretion of PRA Group, Inc.'s board of directors. 3. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

"We invested $147 million in portfolio purchases in the first quarter, reflecting continuing lower levels of supply in the U.S. and increased competition in Europe. We also returned nearly $40 million of value to shareholders through share repurchases," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We believe our strong balance sheet puts us in a great position to deploy capital as U.S. supply returns in the coming quarters. In the interim, we will continue to maintain our discipline and look for alternative ways to provide value to our shareholders."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2022

2021 ($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Americas and Australia Core

$ 270,284

$ 257,705

$ 276,691

$ 324,845

$ 347,638 Americas Insolvency

35,209

36,851

37,464

37,768

35,253 Europe Core

151,162

155,853

151,625

157,637

149,486 Europe Insolvency

24,325

23,262

22,574

23,579

23,510 Total Cash Collections

$ 480,980

$ 473,671

$ 488,354

$ 543,829

$ 555,887

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency Adjusted

2022













2021 ($ in thousands)

Q1













Q1 Americas and Australia Core

$ 270,284













$ 348,494 Americas Insolvency

35,209













35,252 Europe Core

151,162













142,230 Europe Insolvency

24,325













22,785 Total Cash Collections

$ 480,980













$ 548,761























Cash collections in the quarter decreased $74.9 million , or $67.8 million on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the first quarter of 2021. This was driven by a decrease in U.S. call center and other collections of 27% and a 14% decrease in U.S. legal collections. The decrease in U.S. cash collections was due to the excess consumer liquidity in 2021 and lower levels of portfolio purchases during the pandemic. These decreases were partially offset by a 1% increase in Europe cash collections, 6% on a currency adjusted basis, driven by high levels of portfolio purchases in the last few years.

Total portfolio revenue in the quarter was $237.4 million compared to $281.8 million during the first quarter of 2021.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter decreased $10.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by:

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 11.7%, reflecting discrete items in the quarter.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $147.5 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2022.

At the end of the first quarter, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments of up to $618.9 million with $366.3 million in the Americas and Australia and $252.6 million in Europe .























Portfolio Purchase Source

2022

2021 ($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Americas and Australia Core

$ 90,639

$ 90,263

$ 162,451

$ 98,901

$ 88,912 Americas Insolvency

9,118

21,183

9,878

14,642

9,486 Europe Core

38,764

60,430

212,194

106,134

44,095 Europe Insolvency

8,929

29,820

7,424

—

16,468 Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 147,450

$ 201,696

$ 391,947

$ 219,677

$ 158,961























Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until May 9, 2023, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 5393948 until May 16, 2022.

The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report second quarter 2022 results after market close on August 8, 2022.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Portfolio income $ 207,532

$ 231,672 Changes in expected recoveries 29,914

50,136 Total portfolio revenue 237,446

281,808 Fee income 1,830

2,181 Other revenue 1,329

5,480 Total revenues 240,605

289,469 Operating expenses:





Compensation and employee services 71,096

73,984 Legal collection fees 10,873

12,926 Legal collection costs 16,557

21,312 Agency fees 17,388

15,591 Outside fees and services 19,378

20,760 Communication 12,583

12,663 Rent and occupancy 4,987

4,480 Depreciation and amortization 3,778

3,981 Other operating expenses 11,998

13,018 Total operating expenses 168,638

178,715 Income from operations 71,967

110,754 Other income and (expense):





Interest expense, net (31,748)

(31,552) Foreign exchange loss (532)

(26) Other (490)

26 Income before income taxes 39,197

79,202 Income tax expense 4,579

17,322 Net income 34,618

61,880 Adjustment for net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (5,354)

3,474 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 39,972

$ 58,406 Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:





Basic $ 0.98

$ 1.28 Diluted $ 0.97

$ 1.27 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 40,777

45,669 Diluted 41,304

46,045

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,089

$ 87,584 Investments 93,249

92,977 Finance receivables, net 3,310,747

3,428,285 Income taxes receivable 49,064

41,146 Deferred tax assets, net 63,965

67,760 Right-of-use assets 55,093

56,713 Property and equipment, net 54,401

54,513 Goodwill 483,380

480,263 Other assets 68,845

57,002 Total assets $ 4,257,833

$ 4,366,243 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,339

$ 3,821 Accrued expenses 90,282

127,802 Income taxes payable 13,743

19,276 Deferred tax liabilities, net 45,365

36,630 Lease liabilities 59,706

61,188 Interest-bearing deposits 117,035

124,623 Borrowings 2,539,462

2,608,714 Other liabilities 39,734

59,352 Total liabilities 2,911,666

3,041,406 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares

issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 40,410 shares

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022; 100,000 shares authorized, 41,008

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 404

410 Additional paid-in capital —

— Retained earnings 1,548,845

1,552,845 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (243,709)

(266,909) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,305,540

1,286,346 Noncontrolling interest 40,627

38,491 Total equity 1,346,167

1,324,837 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,257,833

$ 4,366,243

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020

















Noncash interest

expense - amortization

of debt discount — — — — — 1,959 2,388 3,247 Noncash interest

expense - amortization

of debt issuance costs 2,627 2,455 2,406 2,391 2,256 2,393 2,476 2,743 Change in fair value of

derivatives 2,726 3,115 2,982 2,911 3,102 3,875 3,701 3,284 Amortization of

intangibles 83 (269) 104 105 181 1,792 360 351 Stock-based

compensation expense 3,891 3,470 4,317 4,040 4,113 5,370 3,097 3,063

Purchase Price Multiples as of March 31, 2022 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2011 $ 1,287,821 $ 4,120,576 $ 23,760 320% 240% 2012 254,076 652,359 9,692 257% 226% 2013 390,826 895,469 15,406 229% 211% 2014 404,117 860,995 26,686 213% 204% 2015 443,114 909,879 73,147 205% 205% 2016 455,767 1,111,717 149,697 244% 201% 2017 532,851 1,215,288 215,435 228% 193% 2018 653,975 1,392,227 257,838 213% 202% 2019 581,476 1,262,829 390,874 217% 206% 2020 435,668 940,908 465,621 216% 213% 2021 435,846 815,458 705,018 187% 191% 2022 92,317 161,069 158,656 174% 174% Subtotal 5,967,854 14,338,774 2,491,830



Americas Insolvency







1996-2011 786,827 1,752,738 628 223% 174% 2012 251,395 393,135 48 156% 136% 2013 227,834 355,374 303 156% 133% 2014 148,420 218,938 1,175 148% 124% 2015 63,170 87,501 318 139% 125% 2016 91,442 116,398 798 127% 123% 2017 275,257 354,405 16,594 129% 125% 2018 97,879 135,030 31,899 138% 127% 2019 123,077 164,379 70,431 134% 128% 2020 62,130 86,298 58,929 139% 136% 2021 55,187 74,991 66,027 136% 136% 2022 9,118 11,880 11,846 130% 130% Subtotal 2,191,736 3,751,067 258,996



Total Americas and Australia 8,159,590 18,089,841 2,750,826



Europe Core









2012 20,409 42,893 — 210% 187% 2013 20,334 26,454 — 130% 119% 2014 773,811 2,240,226 419,645 290% 208% 2015 411,340 718,933 184,673 175% 160% 2016 333,090 561,591 230,564 169% 167% 2017 252,174 353,518 144,408 140% 144% 2018 341,775 526,571 264,369 154% 148% 2019 518,610 775,328 448,151 150% 152% 2020 324,119 554,006 381,766 171% 172% 2021 412,411 701,400 620,962 170% 170% 2022 37,943 62,847 61,040 166% 166% Subtotal 3,446,016 6,563,767 2,755,578



Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876 18,447 15 170% 129% 2015 18,973 28,979 628 153% 139% 2016 39,338 56,750 3,280 144% 130% 2017 39,235 49,398 8,401 126% 128% 2018 44,908 50,640 18,113 113% 123% 2019 77,218 102,101 46,840 132% 130% 2020 105,440 135,908 82,789 129% 129% 2021 53,230 71,526 60,699 134% 134% 2022 8,778 11,829 11,810 135% 135% Subtotal 397,996 525,578 232,575



Total Europe 3,844,012 7,089,345 2,988,153



Total PRA Group $ 12,003,602 $ 25,179,186 $ 5,738,979





(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur

throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2022 exchange rate. (5) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of March 31, 2022 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Cash Collections (1) Portfolio

Income (1) Change inExpected

Recoveries (1) Total Portfolio

Revenue (1) Net Finance

Receivables as of

March 31, 2022 (2) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2011 $ 4,896 $ 2,552 $ 1,720 $ 4,272 $ 5,808 2012 2,175 818 879 1,697 3,969 2013 3,784 1,309 1,157 2,466 7,444 2014 4,536 1,656 1,562 3,218 10,945 2015 6,225 3,667 (697) 2,970 28,192 2016 12,851 8,970 (2,899) 6,071 51,370 2017 25,253 12,009 1,300 13,309 96,421 2018 46,510 15,233 21,013 36,246 157,922 2019 55,143 22,294 11,704 33,998 223,137 2020 58,529 25,954 5,189 31,143 272,211 2021 48,010 32,061 (31,445) 616 371,339 2022 2,372 1,872 (518) 1,354 91,253 Subtotal 270,284 128,395 8,965 137,360 1,320,011 Americas Insolvency









1996-2011 129 162 (33) 129 — 2012 136 19 117 136 — 2013 169 70 99 169 — 2014 203 241 (63) 178 118 2015 167 62 98 160 210 2016 575 116 (78) 38 522 2017 7,694 996 1,121 2,117 14,715 2018 6,845 1,055 1,032 2,087 28,539 2019 10,167 1,748 1,228 2,976 62,299 2020 4,735 1,610 226 1,836 47,568 2021 4,353 1,831 (11) 1,820 51,125 2022 36 60 — 60 9,142 Subtotal 35,209 7,970 3,736 11,706 214,238 Total Americas and Australia 305,493 136,365 12,701 149,066 1,534,249 Europe Core









2012 259 — 259 259 — 2013 151 — 151 151 — 2014 32,690 20,539 7,829 28,368 125,532 2015 12,028 5,533 41 5,574 98,264 2016 10,513 5,142 100 5,242 135,768 2017 7,257 2,496 395 2,891 99,579 2018 15,099 4,961 791 5,752 175,277 2019 25,771 7,894 2,138 10,032 304,920 2020 19,694 7,668 1,359 9,027 234,001 2021 25,868 11,318 2,086 13,404 371,587 2022 1,832 409 1,033 1,442 37,385 Subtotal 151,162 65,960 16,182 82,142 1,582,313 Europe Insolvency









2014 84 8 71 79 9 2015 223 78 (21) 57 472 2016 935 231 (87) 144 2,531 2017 2,093 204 163 367 7,715 2018 2,781 402 (708) (306) 16,303 2019 5,574 1,091 331 1,422 40,308 2020 8,997 1,800 801 2,601 70,849 2021 3,620 1,344 458 1,802 47,173 2022 18 49 23 72 8,825 Subtotal 24,325 5,207 1,031 6,238 194,185 Total Europe 175,487 71,167 17,213 88,380 1,776,498 Total PRA Group $ 480,980 $ 207,532 $ 29,914 $ 237,446 $ 3,310,747

(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2022 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of March 31, 2022 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2011 $ 1,287.8 $ 2,419.5 $ 486.0 $ 381.3 $ 266.3 $ 183.1 $ 119.0 $ 78.0 $ 56.0 $ 45.0 $ 29.7 $ 20.8 $ 4.9 4,089.6 2012 254.1 — 56.9 173.6 146.2 97.3 60.0 40.0 27.8 17.9 11.8 9.0 2.2 642.7 2013 390.8 — — 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 23.2 16.7 3.8 880.1 2014 404.1 — — — 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 4.5 826.8 2015 443.1 — — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 6.2 839.8 2016 455.8 — — — —

138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 12.9 923.4 2017 532.9 — — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 25.3 990.3 2018 654.0 — — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 46.5 1,108.7 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — — 143.8 349.0 289.8 55.1 837.7 2020 435.7 — — — — — — — — — 133.0 284.3 58.5 475.8 2021 435.8 — — — — — — — — — — 85.0 48.0 133.0 2022 92.3 — — — — — — — — — — — 2.4 2.4 Subtotal 5,967.9 2,419.5 542.9 656.5 753.0 844.8 837.2 860.8 945.0 1,141.5 1,271.9 1,206.9 270.3 11,750.3 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2011 786.8 667.4 336.8 313.7 244.7 128.2 44.6 8.4 4.0 2.1 1.3 0.8 0.1 1,752.1 2012 251.4 — 17.4 103.6 94.1 80.1 60.7 29.3 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.6 0.1 393.0 2013 227.8 — — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.2 355.1 2014 148.4 — — — 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 0.2 217.7 2015 63.2 — — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.2 87.3 2016 91.4 — — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 0.6 116.6 2017 275.3 — — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 7.7 337.8 2018 97.9 — — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 6.8 103.0 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — — 13.4 31.4 39.1 10.2 94.1 2020 62.1 — — — — — — — — — 6.5 16.1 4.7 27.3 2021 55.2 — — — — — — — — — — 4.5 4.4 8.9 2022 9.1 — — — — — — — — — — — — — Subtotal 2,191.7 667.4 354.2 469.8 458.4 344.3 249.8 222.5 207.8 181.0 155.2 147.3 35.2 3,492.9 Total Americas and Australia 8,159.6 3,086.9 897.1 1,126.3 1,211.4 1,189.1 1,087.0 1,083.3 1,152.8 1,322.5 1,427.1 1,354.2 305.5 15,243.2 Europe Core

























2012 20.4 — 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.2 1.2 0.3 39.8 2013 20.3 — — 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.2 24.2 2014 773.8 — — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.2 32.7 1,623.3 2015 411.3 — — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 12.0 497.0 2016 333.1 — — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 10.5 355.4 2017 252.2 — — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 7.3 196.2 2018 341.8 — — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 71.2 69.1 15.1 268.4 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — — 47.9 125.7 121.4 25.8 320.8 2020 324.1 — — — — — — — — — 32.4 91.7 19.7 143.8 2021 412.4 — — — — — — — — — — 48.4 25.9 74.3 2022 37.9 — — — — — — — — — — — 1.7 1.7 Subtotal 3,445.9 — 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.1 519.7 614.6 151.2 3,544.9 Europe Insolvency























2014 10.9 — — — — 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.1 16.7 2015 19.0 — — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.2 25.8 2016 39.3 — — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 0.9 57.3 2017 39.2 — — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 2.1 39.6 2018 44.9 — — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 2.8 33.8 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — — 5.1 21.1 23.9 5.6 55.7 2020 105.4 — — — — — — — — — 6.1 34.6 9.0 49.7 2021 53.3 — — — — — — — — — — 5.4 3.6 9.0 2022 8.8 — — — — — — — — — — — — — Subtotal 398.0 — — — — 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.8 58.9 92.9 24.3 287.6 Total Europe 3,843.9 — 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.9 578.6 707.5 175.5 3,832.5 Total PRA Group $ 12,003.5 $ 3,086.9 $ 908.7 $ 1,142.4 $ 1,378.7 $ 1,539.7 $ 1,492.1 $ 1,512.4 $ 1,625.0 $ 1,841.4 $ 2,005.7 $ 2,061.7 $ 481.0 $ 19,075.7

(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur

throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 31, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 165 $ 183 Adjustments:











Income tax expense 42 55 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) 1 1 Interest expense, net 124 124 Other expense — — Depreciation and amortization 15 15 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 12 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected

recoveries 958 988 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,309 $ 1,378

Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of March 31, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

LTM For the Year Ended

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Borrowings $ 2,539 $ 2,609 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1,309 1,378 Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.94 1.89

Investor Contact:

Lauren Partin

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 431-3398

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PRA Group