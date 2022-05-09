Mally Beauty and David's Bridal Partner to Create a Wedding Day Makeup Kit

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mally Roncal, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Mally Beauty, has partnered with David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, to create the ultimate wedding makeup touch-up kit.

As the makeup artist behind many iconic red carpet looks, Roncal is the expert on creating long-lasting beauty looks that won't budge, smudge, or smear for an entire day and night. And now she's sharing that expertise with her fans for their own red carpet moment - their wedding day.

To create this day-of essential for brides, Roncal joined forces with the ultimate bridal authority, David's Bridal. Carefully designed and curated with a variety of looks in mind, the touch-up kit features a selection of pro-inspired products that can remedy any situation that may pop up on a wedding day. From tearful first looks to dancing the night away, this mini arsenal of staples ensures any wedding look remains flawless, smudge-free, and picture-perfect all day. The products included in the kit include:

Face Defender - A high-tech alternative to setting powder that instantly locks in makeup, diffuses the look of pores and fine lines for a soft-focus effect, creating blurred skin, while keeping your shine at bay.

The Plush Pen Brightening Concealer - The perfect secret weapon to hide running mascara streaks from tears of joy, it offers medium to buildable coverage to help spot correct, brighten up dark circles or trouble areas that may pop up without settling into lines or wrinkles. It'll keep your eyes bright for all those flash photos.

Evercolor Shadow Stick - A primer, eyeshadow, smudgy liner, and brush all in one sleek package, this multi-use eyeshadow gives eyes an instant and photogenic lift. It's in the perfect Moonlight shade to add some glow to the inner corners of your lids and to use as highlight on your cheekbones, keeping you fresh and glowy through the afterparty.

"I want women to feel empowered and confident that they can touch-up their own makeup on their wedding day and look just as fantastic at the end of the night as they did before the ceremony," says Roncal. "Weddings are a day to feel your most beautiful while being comfortable, and I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with David's Bridal on this kit."

"We were so excited to team up with Mally Beauty to bring this kit to life," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "We set out to provide our brides with products that make her feel beautiful, special and truly herself all day long. This exclusive touch-up kit collaboration with Mally Beauty accomplishes exactly that and more!"

Available on Mally.com , the Wedding Day Touch-Up Kit includes three full size products and will retail for $49.99 (valued at $96).

