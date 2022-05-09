Lufthansa Group Selects New 777-8 Freighter, Orders Additional 787s

SEATTLE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Lufthansa Group today announced the airline group will continue its strategic decision to strengthen Lufthansa Cargo with an order for seven 777-8 Freighters, the industry's newest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter.

Lufthansa Group selects the new Boeing 777-8 Freighter and orders additional 777 Freighters. Shown here, the 777-8 Freighter (top) and current 777 Freighter. (PRNewswire)

The Group has also placed a new order for two 777 Freighters to add to its cargo fleet, providing extra cargo capacity in the near-term until the delivery of its first 777-8 Freighter.

In addition, the Lufthansa Group continues to accelerate the modernization of its long-haul passenger fleet with a new purchase of seven 787-9s. The order for more 787s brings Lufthansa Group's total order book for the 787 Dreamliner to 32 firm orders. The Group also is a launch customer for the 777X passenger airplane, with 20 firm orders.

"The continuous modernization of Lufthansa Group's long-haul fleet is one of our top priorities. Therefore, we are very pleased to further invest into the newest generation of Boeing aircraft. The purchase will complement our existing orders and further reduce our operating costs, enhance fuel efficiency and provide state-of-the-art customer experiences. Moreover, the purchase highlights our commitment towards enhancing sustainable aviation," said Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Boeing launched the new 777-8 Freighter in January and has already booked 34 firm orders for the model. With advanced technology from the new 777X family and proven performance of the market-leading 777 Freighter, the 777-8 Freighter offers the highest payload and the lowest fuel use, emissions and operating cost per tonne of any large freighter.

"With the selection of our newest freighter, Lufthansa continues its long history of firsts with Boeing airplane programs, becoming the first European customer for the 777-8 Freighter," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "With the investment in the 777 and 787 fleet, the Lufthansa Group will operate the most advanced, fuel-efficient twin-engine airplanes in the industry. Each of these airplanes reduces emissions by 15 to 25% compared to previous models with a noise footprint up to 50% smaller than their predecessors, helping to advance the Lufthansa Group's sustainability objectives."

The 777-8 Freighter is ideally suited for operators creating a more sustainable and profitable future. With nearly identical payload and range capabilities, 30% better fuel efficiency and emissions and 25% better operating costs per tonne, the 777-8 Freighter will be the ideal choice as operators replace aging freighters later this decade.

The 2021 Boeing Commercial Market Outlook projects a 70% increase in the global freighter fleet by 2040, including approximately 450 new large widebody freighters such as the new 777-8 Freighter and 777 Freighter. First delivery of the 777-8 freighter is anticipated in 2027.

Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines and a suite of environmentally progressive technologies, the 787 family has an airport-noise footprint that is 60% smaller than the previous generation of airplanes, making it ideal for Lufthansa Group airport communities.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at boeing.com.

Lufthansa Group becomes the first European customer for the 777-8 Freighter. (PRNewswire)

