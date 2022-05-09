InventHelp Inventor Develops Caring Crate (DCD-102)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog doesn't like going into his cage and runs from this situation due to prior abuse," said an inventor from Bowie, Md. "This inspired me to design a better crate that could reduce the effects of animal abuse over time."

He developed the AUTO-SENSOR ANIMAL SHELTER to provide safety and peace of mind for pet owners. This invention is helpful for pets who are frightened by crates and may reduce the effects of animal abuse over time. Additionally, it features a convenient, functional and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

