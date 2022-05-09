Identiv, collectID Collaboration Delivers Fully Authenticated Fan Experience for NHL Nashville Predators

First NHL team to fully unlock exclusive fan content with embedded NFC tags

FREMONT, Calif. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc . (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its collaboration with collectID to enable authentication and a connected brand experience with the limited edition US NHL (National Hockey League) Nashville Predators jersey commemorating the retirement of legendary goaltender No. 35, Pekka Rinne.

The jerseys contain an embedded near-field communication (NFC) tag designed for a long-term marketing relationship with fans who can scan the tag and register to unlock exclusive content and offers. The tags verify jersey authenticity and also enable an engaging experience for fans via the IoT, allowing them to digitally interact with the team.

The Nashville Predators are the most recent Identiv and collectID opportunity to integrate embeddable NFC life-of-garment tags to create a memorable fan experience. The collaboration enables product authentication, verification, and a fan engagement experience via embeddable NFC life-of-garment tags. "Our partnership with collectID and this activation with the Predators is an exciting statement about the increase in adoption of life-of-garment tags," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders, Identiv. "This is another big step in providing digital identities to physical products of all types."

The five hundred commemorative jerseys mark the first player in franchise history honored with a retired jersey rising above the Bridgestone Arena in "Smashville". Dave Urso, Senior Vice President of Operations for the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena added, "We are excited to partner with collectID on this jersey project. Adding this technology to the Pekka Rinne retirement jersey offers us the ability to communicate directly with our fans in a very targeted fashion while delivering exclusive content to them. We look forward to future integrations with collectID, again offering exclusive opportunities for our fans that they cannot get anywhere else."

Identiv selected NFC tags featuring the highest security level based on NXP NTAG 424 DNA chips. The unique antenna design and tag conversion allow easy integration into jerseys, and other clothing, and can withstand rigorous wash and dry cycles. NTAG 424 DNA NFC tags are also ideal for anti-counterfeiting and verifying proof of ownership, providing a personalized experience within each interaction and drawing the brand and consumer closer through each unique digital experience.

"This collaboration with the Nashville Predators was very meaningful, the opportunity to make the last Pekka Rine jersey commemorative is extremely special," said David Geisser, Co-founder of collectID. "This is more than a physical product, collectID makes it a living, evolving experience for fans. The Predators can add new features, content, and even vouchers to give back to loyal fans and connect them to sports icons like Rine."

Identiv's RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security in the IoT and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishables, and pharmaceuticals. The company's NFC app development, MedTech and pharma, authentication, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, tracking, cold chain, sensing, eco-friendly, and UHF solutions let you create your own products, ecosystems, and experiences.

