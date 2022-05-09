Dugout Mugs, Mets Pete Alonso Partner For Charity Initiative

WINTERHAVEN, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dugout Mugs is proud to announce Homers For Heroes/The Alonso Foundation as our latest Cheers to Charity recipient. Started by New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso and his wife Haley, Homers for Heroes was started to raise money and support those who helped throughout the pandemic.

"We felt that we needed to step up and help in any way possible," Alonso said. "As our lives have changed, we've been continually struck by the acts of kindness and humanity that we've seen emerge – from doctors working long hours to people taking care of their neighbors and many more stories."

That selflessness is what has made Pete a leader on the field and off and the reason it was a home run for Dugout Mugs and the 2x Home Run Derby champion to team up and raise money. In addition to our initial donation, a portion of all sales from our collection at DugoutMugs.com/PeteAlonso will go directly back to the foundation.

"At Dugout Mugs, we were given such an amazing platform,' said Dugout Mugs CEO and Partner Kris Dehnert. "Randall Thompson, our President, and Founder, and I had this great conversation that we're very blessed. So why not turn around and give back to those heroes in our baseball community like Pete and Haley, and countless others?"

This past year, the Alonso's focused on giving back to the youth in areas and communities that are near and dear to their heart.

"We focused a lot on kids in the New York community because we want to help inspire and do some good that way because that's the future right there," he said. "So, we want to continue to help people here, but in my hometown of Tampa, Florida as well."

In the coming months, the organization will transition from Homers To Heroes to the Alonso Foundation.

"So Homers for Heroes is good because it's catchy because I am playing baseball," Alonso explained. "However, after baseball, we are not done. We want this to be a lasting legacy."

As their philanthropic footprint expands, Pete and Haley also want to help our furry friends.

"We want to provide some resources, whether it be food, toys, or treats, to some local shelters to help out animals because there are a ton of animals that need homes out there," he said. "We'd love to help as many animals as we can."

