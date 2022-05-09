DaVita Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

DENVER, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its chief financial officer, Joel Ackerman, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT.

To view the live webcast, visit the Bank of America Securities page and create a free registration.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 339 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact:

Megan Anthony

Megan.Anthony@DaVita.com

636-675-6705

