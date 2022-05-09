Bloomberg Law to Highlight its Fully Integrated Platform at CLOC Global Institute

ARLINGTON, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it will showcase its platform at the CLOC Global Institute, taking place May 9-12. Bloomberg Law (booth #224) is a silver sponsor of the conference, which is being held in Las Vegas, NV.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Bloomberg Law's comprehensive platform, which helps corporate legal departments increase efficiencies and reduce reliance on outside counsel with focused resources, including:

Expansive and fully integrated Practical Guidance providing expertly drafted, how-to explanations on key legal considerations across 15 practice areas

Industry-leading news and analysis, with real-time news and alerts customized for specific areas of interest

Time-saving practice tools such as chart builders, precedent search, and docket search, as well as the Business Intelligence Center, which includes profiles for 3.52 million public and private companies

Precedent Search, which provides in-house counsel with access to a library of two million negotiated agreements, corporate filings, and prospectuses, sourced from EDGAR and categorized into more than 600 document types

Draft Analyzer, an efficient and comprehensive workflow tool that uses AI and machine learning to benchmark draft language against the market standard, minimizing the effort required for in-house counsel to find the precise language an agreement requires

Bloomberg Law's In-House Counsel Resources & Corporate Legal Department Pages bring together essential resources in-house counsel can rely on to accomplish more work in-house, including workflow tools, Practical Guidance toolkits aligned to common in-house tasks, and curated practitioner tools and news.

"Bloomberg Law is committed to delivering a fully integrated platform that is comprehensive and efficient," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "I invite CLOC Global Institute attendees to engage with us in person in Las Vegas to learn more about unmetered access to all of Bloomberg Law's content, tools, and expert resources."

For more information or to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/1UOW50J31xk.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

