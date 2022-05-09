BDR Leadership Excellence Academy helps home service level up leadership

The industry's leading business training and coaching experts announce an ongoing development program designed to give business owners a foundation for empowering and inspiring their teams

SEATTLE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces a unique opportunity for service industry business owners, managers, and team leaders to develop key skills for generating enhanced results by effectively influencing and mentoring team members.

BDR’s Leadership Excellence Academy offers a unique opportunity for service industry professionals to develop key skills for empowering and inspiring their teams and generating enhanced results. (PRNewswire)

BDR's Leadership Excellence Academy: Foundations, an ongoing development program, launches in October with bi-monthly training sessions held the second Tuesday of every other month through August 2023.

"Leadership is the foundation of success in our industry, and anyone can become a leader," said Bruce Wiseman, president and owner of BDR. "You don't have to have a particular personality type to be a leader. All it takes is a commitment to your business and a vision for success. Our Leadership Excellence Academy is an investment in success. It's designed to help contractors and distributors establish and implement a plan to empower and inspire their teams to reach higher levels of success."

Foundations is Year One of the Leadership Excellence Academy journey and consists of six four-hour training workshops that target key elements of leadership. Each session provides strategies and best practices on how to apply each one in the workplace, including:

Determine your leadership level ( Oct. 4 )

Determine your leadership style and capacity ( Dec. 13 )

How to become an influencer ( Feb. 14, 2023 )

Go from communicating to connecting ( April 11, 2023 )

Empowering your team to success ( June 13, 2023 )

Leading people: managing the process ( Aug. 9, 2023 )

In addition to the six bimonthly workshops, Leadership Excellence Academy: Foundations offers targeted podcasts to help participants prepare for and review each session along with self-paced online courses available between the live online workshops.

"Learning leadership principles is something available for anyone," Wiseman said. "Ultimately leadership is about setting an example, living up to your values, and building a strong, positive culture your team wants to be part of. Leadership itself isn't always easy, but the proper training and experience prepare you to successfully face challenges and take your company to the next level."

To register or learn more about BDR's Leadership Excellence Academy, visit https://www.bdrco.com/leadership-excellence-academy/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

