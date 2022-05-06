UST Company FINCuro Launches arc@PEAS, a Global Platform Ecosystem for Financial Institutions

- Innovative solutions will streamline digital transformation and make financial institutions more responsive

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINCuro Solutions, a UST company, and leading digital transformation solutions provider specializing in financial services, today announced the launch of the arc@PEAS platform. This advanced digital ecosystem designed to meet the emerging global needs of financial institutions will enable users to collaboratively build and deliver modern, state-of-the-art experiences. arc@PEAS will put users in control with its extensively integrated ecosystem, including its digital experience and onboarding solutions developed by partners Modyo and thirdstream.

Though credit unions and community banks have long understood the need for digital transformation and worked to make the necessary changes, their reliance on legacy infrastructure and lack of operational scale have impeded the process. arc@PEAS helps credit unions, communities, cooperative banks, and financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology. With its ability to seamlessly unite digital experience, data, connectivity, and core, arc@PEAS delivers a leading framework for digital transformation.

arc@PEAS offers users the ability to collaborate while building and delivering superior experiences to delight their customers and members. These benefits combine to make arc@PEAS a compelling vehicle for digitizing the cooperative value proposition and propelling the relevancy of community finance.

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, commented, "As an organization, UST is committed to positively impacting human lives and community banks through innovation as well as business and digital transformation using the power of technology. FINCuro's arc@PEAS is a strong addition to UST's financial services offering portfolio and brings financial institutions the scale and reach they require."

Chris Goodman, Digital Platform Advisor, said, "The principles of customer and member well-being, community and sustainability form the foundation of cooperative finance, and these factors all point to this model becoming more prominent in our increasingly decentralized world. arc@PEAS encompasses financial institutions' digital, data, and community needs by facilitating an ecosystem rooted in cooperation, collaboration and co-creation."

arc@PEAS leverages pre-built experience components, fully implementable in as little as 120 days. The solution is the latest example of how FINCuro and its ecosystem partners accelerate transformation by enabling the community and supporting the translation of innovative thinking into meaningful digital experiences quickly and easily. In addition to a financial institution user community, arc@PEAS includes solutions for interactions with communities served by financial institutions, enabling local businesses and organizations to participate in the generation of value and economic development in their community.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. We identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through our agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com .

About FINCuro Solutions, A UST Company

FINCuro Solutions, a UST Company, is a leading digital transformation solutions provider focused on financial services. Specializing in leveraging the power of the ecosystem, FINCuro builds best-in-class platform solutions that drive modern digital experiences that support customers and members on their journeys, when, where, and how it matters. Supporting over a hundred institutions, and more than one million account holders globally, FINCuro Solutions is experienced in delivering innovative digital solutions at scale, that are both transformational and timely to market.

As a UST Company, FINCuro Solutions proudly embraces the same values that have shaped UST since the beginning. Since day one, FINCuro Solutions has been building enduring relationships and a culture of integrity. And today, those same values inspire us to encourage innovation from everyone to champion diversity and inclusion, and place people at the center of everything we do.

