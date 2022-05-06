Simpson Healthcare Continues It's Disruptive Pathway - Announcing New CEO

OLD LYME, Conn., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Healthcare is a global Certified B Corporation, Women Owned and NGLCC certified LGBTBE organization disrupting and transforming global medical communications on many different fronts. Today, we announce that Scott Algiere will assume the new position as Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2022. He will assume all responsibilities in leading and managing Simpson Healthcare and report to our principal, Kelly Simpson-Angelini.

"I am thrilled to welcome Scott to this role as CEO at Simpson Healthcare. Scott has an impressive track record here at Simpson. He joined the organization in 1999 and has served as executive leader, CFO, CTO and overseen all aspects of our human resource management. Scott led our company to bring all of our secure data to the cloud in 2017 so when Covid struck our world, everything was there at our fingertips, accessible and safe. We were doing business successfully in the virtual environment years ahead of the world needing business to pivot when the pandemic struck. Scott's vision and strategic insight about our industry and our business has continued to support transformation and competitiveness across global healthcare," said Kelly Simpson-Angelini. "Scott is stepping into this role as CEO after 23 years of great leadership with the organization. As we continue to disrupt and transform, I look forward to working with Scott to amplify the Simpson Story and our growth."

Throughout Scott's tenure at Simpson, he has delivered numerous transformative initiatives to the company and our clients. Scott has helped shape new offerings in the scientific communications space. Scott has supported the creation of unique partnerships and individual growth amongst our employees. Scott has led integrated digital transformation within Simpson to ready us for more big data security, platform development, integration of AI platforms and new content development strategies for the future.

As an ambassador for diversity and inclusion, Scott led our team to become a NGLCC certified LGBTBE organization. Scott has contributed in countless ways to steward training, development, recruitment and broad support for all Simpson employees. His leadership and dedication in this important area began well before it became popular, it is just who he is as a leader.

Just recently, Scott also led a team of Simpson employees to become a Certified B Corporation as well. Simpson joined an elite group of just 5,000 companies around the world, sized small and big, in every industry. Certified B Corporations are a community of visionary leaders, driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good. We're just getting started in this area of our important work.

Before his career at Simpson Healthcare, Scott served as Chief Financial Officer for a physician practice management company as well as senior financial leadership roles for two regional healthcare systems in Connecticut.

"I am honored and humbled to accept the role of CEO for Simpson Healthcare and look forward to leading this extremely talented team. I know that I speak for everyone in thanking Kelly for her leadership and vision to Simpson Healthcare. I am incredibly excited to continue building on our success of delivering innovative solutions in healthcare that create value for our clients, empower our employees, and positively impact the global community." said Scott Algiere.

"I couldn't be more excited about the next chapter for Simpson Healthcare, for Scott, for our partners and employees and for our clients. I'm personally excited to be able to continue to offer strategic thinking and governance as the company continues its' important healthcare work. As principal for Simpson Healthcare and with Scott as CEO, I'm looking forward to working more directly with some of our other startups in the healthcare space, along with serving on a multitude of boards in the areas of equality, education, queer rights, B-Corp everything, patient healthcare/access and children's issues." "More to come from me and some of my new crusades later this year," said Kelly Simpson-Angelini.

