The Original PeachSkinSheets® Teams Up with Nectar Sleep for an Afternoon of Pampering In LA Featuring "The Best Sheets Ever" hugging the Most Comfortable Mattress

The Original PeachSkinSheets® Teams Up with Nectar Sleep for an Afternoon of Pampering In LA Featuring "The Best Sheets Ever" hugging the Most Comfortable Mattress

Celebrity Studded Event Celebrates Sleep, Softness & Affordable Luxury

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets®, the affordable, high quality, moisture wicking bedding brand known for keeping warm sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy, made a huge splash in Los Angeles, delivering its southern charm to the West Coast last week.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Attends PeachSkinSheets Mother's Day Event in LA (PRNewswire)

Celebrities like Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Kung Minkoff along with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Amanza Smith of Selling Sunset flocked to the Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel to experience the PeachSkinSheets difference and discover why over 30,000 five star customer reviews declare them the "Best Sheets Ever."

A buffet of pampering included a manicure and pedicure station, foot and back massages, airbrushed PJ Harlow bathrobes, embroidered pillowcases and luxe Nectar Sleep Mattresses for the ultimate relaxation immersion.

PeachSkinSheets are the softest antimicrobial and hypoallergenic bedding on the market. CEO Karen Levine, shares, "I created PeachSkinSheets out of my own need for a product that didn't exist, comfortable, breathable sheets under $100. It was exciting to share my baby, my brand, with our event attendees and bring my vision for affordable, yet luxurious bedding for all with an experiential event. Once you feel PeachSkinSheets, you are a believer for life!"

PeachSkinSheets are temperature controlled bedding, with a 1,500 thread count level of softness, that boast a brushed Peachskin front and back for a breathable relaxation. Athletic grade performance, lightweight and airy microfiber wicks away moisture rather than just absorbing like cotton and other fabrics, helping people who suffer from night sweats. New York Magazine calls them, "The Best Cooling Sheets for Sweaty Sleepers, According to Sleep Experts."

Visit www.peachskinsheets.com to learn more.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

@peachskinsheets

About Nectar Sleep

Rated #1 by reviewers and called "perhaps the best mattress money can buy," Nectar – "The Most Comfortable Mattress"- is a better bed at the best price. Nectar was developed for every type of sleeper and arrives backed by the brand's Full Comfort Guarantee and Forever Warranty. Every mattress comes with a 365-Night Trial period, so users can fully experience the Nectar difference. Nectar's super-premium materials and construction hold exclusive CertiPUR-US® certification. Over a hundred thousand sleepers and more than 20 mattress review sites think Nectar is truly "The Most Comfortable Mattress."

To learn more about Nectar and their products, visit their website at http://nectarsleep.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PeachSkinSheets