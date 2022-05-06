Moement, Inc. Files Trade Secret Misappropriation and Copyright Infringement Action Against Groomore, Inc. Claiming Theft of Source Code by Ex-Employees

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading all-in-one scheduling software for pet groomers, Moement, Inc. is currently suing competitor Groomore, Inc. for misappropriation of Moement's trade secret, infringement of Moement's copyright, breach of confidentiality obligations, and unfair business competition in the Central District Court of California (Case No. 2:22-cv-02871-MRW ).

Moement alleges that the Groomore team leveraged a copy of the Moement backend source code to build a comparable, competing scheduling software system in just four months. Contrastingly, Moement took four years to develop its leading, all-in-one scheduling software - MoeGo for pet groomers.

Moement contests that the Groomore platform and mobile app exhibit a high similarity to the MoeGo platform and mobile app, including visuals, features, functions, and screen transitions. Through this lawsuit, Moement seeks to recover all legal, equitable, and financial remedies available under U.S. federal and state laws, including compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctions against the Defendants.

About Moement, Inc.

Moement is a SaaS company focusing on the pet grooming business, dedicated to empowering all pet groom stores for success. Its leading, all-in-one scheduling software - MoeGo is a cloud-based pet grooming solution that allows salons and groomers to manage customer appointments, communications, and service agreements all from one place. MoeGo's scheduling tool allows users to view bookings, generate client-specific notes and reminders, manage employee accounts, and more. MoeGo integrates with a variety of third-party apps, including Stripe, Quick books and Google Maps, and more. The software is accessible for free as well as on a monthly subscription basis.

Moement seeks to create the most reliable, effective, yet simple-to-use solutions for everyone in the pet industry, enabling groomers to thrive and realize their aspirations. With a vision of building a harmonious and prosperous pet economy, Moement will leverage its tech advantages to benefit more businesses involved and adorable pets.

Media Contact:

Emma Chen

+(1) 323 968 7848

press@moego.pet

