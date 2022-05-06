Kimberly-Clark Celebrates 30 Years of Bright Futures with College Scholarship Awards

DALLAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced it has awarded 2022 Bright Futures college scholarships totaling $980,000 to 49 students for academic achievement and leadership in their schools and communities.

Now in its 30th year, Bright Futures provides scholarship grants worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per school year, to children of Kimberly-Clark employees throughout North America. Recipients are selected based on academic performance, community service, work experience, and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Since its inception, the program has awarded $46 million in scholarships to nearly 2,300 students for full-time study at accredited colleges and universities.

"We are proud to recognize the Bright Futures class of 2022 for their commitment to academic excellence and service to their schools and communities," said Jenny Lewis, Vice President of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. "These scholarship awards are a sound investment in our next generation of leaders, and we wish these exceptional students and their families the best as they pursue their goals in higher education."

The average GPA for this year's Bright Futures scholarship class is 3.96. Awardees will attend leading colleges and universities, including Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces, and engineering.

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change. supporting and strengthening families around the world. Together with funding from the corporation and employees, its primary focus is on social and community investments that increase access to sanitation, help women and children thrive, and empower women and girls.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

