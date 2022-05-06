Juvare® Announces Major EMResource® Upgrade for Enhanced Situational Awareness and Collaboration for Healthcare

Situational awareness and common operating picture solution for public health, healthcare, and emergency management uses monitoring tools and API to provide key response personnel with a practical and holistic operational view

ATLANTA, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare , the leader in crisis and emergency management technology, announced the successful deployment of the next generation of EMResource to further improve data sharing and collaboration at scale. EMResource is used in over 30 states to communicate key data about system capacity and availability to maintain situational awareness at a local, state, and national level. Relied upon by hospitals and non-acute provider organizations, public health agencies, hospital associations, and healthcare coalitions, EMResource ensures that communities and states across the United States can manage day to day surge and dispatch and, when needed, respond to other shocks spanning the healthcare landscape. This recent upgrade builds upon EMResource's two-decade track record of innovation including unique capabilities built in response to the evolving COVID-19 response requirements and to enable an effective national response.

Juvare Logo (PRNewsfoto/Juvare) (PRNewswire)

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, EMResource was used by health systems in over 30 states to maintain situational awareness on healthcare capacity. In fact, Juvare solutions continue to be used by states to collect the majority of data sent by hospitals to HHS on a daily basis for the White House COVID-19 response," said Sam Klietz, Chief Client Officer of Juvare. "This exciting upgrade enables end users to more easily collaborate to meet continually changing HHS data submission requirements and to automate large portions of data sharing to enable a near-real-time common operating picture."

EMResource creates a view into operations that can track any healthcare asset in a hospital, region, coalition, or health system. Each stakeholder is provided with a fully customizable view to help manage patient surges, MCI responses, patient saturation, and more. The solution uses proprietary tools to monitor and query current asset statuses and bed availability. It then alerts and engages constituents, partners, and coalition members in daily and response operations. This enables care providers to make better decisions, identify resource availability, and ensure reliable responses.

"It's all about helping health care entities understand where they need to allocate resources and how many resources are needed for a given situation," said Klietz. "These decisions must be made with precise analytics, so having access to the right data and acting on it is mission-critical. In the event of a tragedy, healthcare facilities, EMS agencies, and government entities can rely on EMResource for situational awareness."

In addition to facility status tracking and real-time collaboration, EMResource also provides an API capable of streamlining data collection while enabling health entities to share information with partner agencies. The solution uses detailed data collection strategies to boost situational awareness and reduce healthcare worker burdens.

To learn more about EMResource, visit juvare.com/ emresource .

ABOUT JUVARE

Juvare is a worldwide leader in crisis and emergency management software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com .

Media Contact

Akshay Birla

Chief Marketing Officer, Juvare

akshay.birla@juvare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Juvare