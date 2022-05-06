Congressman Bennie Thompson Awards $3 Million in Community Project Funding to Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson visited Jackson State University (JSU) on Thursday to award two ceremonial checks to the historically black schools in his district: JSU was awarded $3 million to support the Center for Living, Learning and Cultural Engagement; and Tougaloo College was awarded $1 million to support the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice.

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, Tougaloo College President Carmen Walters and U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson gather at JSU where the congressman announced gifts totaling $4 million for the institutions. (PRNewswire)

"These two investments are about students. It's about making them the best they can be," said Thompson, who is a graduate of Jackson State and Tougaloo. "Hopefully with these investments, we will prepare our students for the world of work and the lives which they will lead after leaving these institutions."

President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., said the Center for Living, Learning and Cultural Engagement will be a space for business innovation, student learning, and cultural engagement. The facility will also house some of the campus museum spaces to display various collections and university holdings.

"We're very excited about this about this investment in our respective universities from our shared alumnus," said Hudson. "We do believe this center will inspire others, and it certainly aligns with our historical mission to elevate our community and provide resources and learning opportunities for our students who are the reason why we are here. Thank you, Congressman Thompson, a true servant leader who is always taking the opportunity to turn back around and to pour back into both his alma maters in such a remarkable way."

Congressman Thompson championed a total of $10,527,500 in Community Project Funding for eight projects that will directly benefit Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District residents, which includes the Jackson State and Tougaloo awards.

"These investments support underserved areas and foster economic development, making a real difference in the lives of so many in our community. I am proud to have fought for funding that will make our community healthier, safer, stronger and more resilient," said Thompson.

Jackson State University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jackson State University) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackson State University