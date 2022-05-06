CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

JACKSON, Mich., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

The following dividend is payable July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022: $0.2625 per depositary share.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

