SOOS Partners with DigitalOcean to Offer Developers Open Source Security Solutions as a Marketplace Add-on

WINOOSKI, Vt., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalOcean has selected SOOS to be part of the new suite of SaaS Add-Ons available to developers via the DigitalOcean Marketplace . SOOS is one of just twelve providers handpicked to join the DigitalOcean Marketplace to date.

Now developers working within the DigitalOcean cloud can harness the power of SOOS to seamlessly scan for vulnerabilities and license issues (SCA), generate SBOMs, govern dependencies, and run SOOS's no limit vulnerability scanner (DAST) against web apps or APIs.

SOOS makes it easy to put software security early in the software development life cycle with the tools developers need to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities, making software safer for everyone.

With over 600,000 customers around the world, DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so builders can spend more time creating software that changes the world. Focused on serving individual developers, startups and SMBs, Digitalocean combines the power of simplicity, community and open source so customers can spend more time building and less time managing their infrastructure.

By using Add-Ons offered through the DigitalOcean Marketplace, developers get easier account management, transparent pricing, provider-managed security, and maintenance. Add-Ons improve the developer experience and give small businesses and startups the solutions they need to keep growing.

"We are excited to join the DigitalOcean Marketplace and connect with their global community of developers," said Eric Allard, SOOS's CTO. "This is a great opportunity to broaden our impact. Making our easy-to-set-up and affordable tools accessible through DigitalOcean's Marketplace furthers our mission to make software safer for everyone."

