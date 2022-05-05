SLS INTRODUCES MAIDEN SOUTH AMERICAN PROPERTY WITH OPENING OF SLS PUERTO MADERO IN BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

SLS Puerto Madero Residences and Suites, envisioned by renowned Italian designer and architect Piero Lissoni, is the eighth property under the SLS brand

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated suites at SLS Puerto Madero, located in the chic Buenos Aires neighborhood of Puerto Madero, is set to celebrate its grand opening this May. Consisting of 58 suites and 134 residences, SLS Puerto Madero celebrates the Buenos Aires spirit and energy. The project is carefully designed to offer extraordinary experiences for guests and locals alike, offering interiors from master designer Piero Lissoni, landscaping by Enzo Enea, world-class cuisine at Leynia and an on-site Ciel Spa. SLS Puerto Madero also boasts a hand-curated selection of museum-quality art from the Jorge M. Perez Contemporary Art Collection.

SLS is part of Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer of SLS at Ennismore states, "We are so proud to continue to expand our SLS brand globally, and to open our eighth SLS and our first in South America with our longtime partner, Jorge Perez, and his team at Related. SLS is synonymous with extraordinary hotel and dining experiences coupled with a playful ambiance. It's befitting that our first SLS property in this part of the world is in the vibrant neighborhood of Puerto Madero in the heart of Buenos Aires, and introducing our Argentinian grill, Leynia."

"Argentina, and especially Buenos Aires, hold a very special place for our team and family," said Jon Paul Perez, President of Related Group, lead developer at SLS Puerto Madero. "As our first project in the region, we went to great lengths to make sure the property led the market in terms of design, amenities and art. We are confident the final product is one the entire Puerto Madero community can be proud of."

With interiors conceptualized by renowned Italian designer and architect, Piero Lissoni, each of SLS Puerto Madero's rooms and suites have been expertly designed to complement Buenos Aires while adding fresh, modern energy. The floor-to-ceiling windows leading to the private furnished balcony serve as units' centerpiece, offering stunning views of Downtown Buenos Aires and the nearby docks. Understated touches like rustic hardwood floors and striking black accents complete the refined in-room experience.

Piero Lissoni, Architect & Designer states, "Wherever we work in the world, we always to try to connect to the context, and this was also the case for the SLS Puerto Madero project: Argentina has always dialogued with European culture and vice versa, and we have tried to keep these factors by combining notions evoked by the surroundings with elements of European culture, all interpreted in a contemporary key. This mix allows each project to be unique, while remaining extremely focused in the emotions it looks to convey."

SLS Puerto Madero's amenity package is equally thoughtful, with offerings for all lifestyles. Dynamic Argentinian grill, Leynia, is a highlight, offering Japanese-inspired flavors and melding the rustic allure of open flame cooking with an iconic, modern setting. Featuring a sushi bar and an Argentinian wood burning grill, Leynia serves dishes family style offering an experience to share and explore traditional South American cuisine with a twist of modern Japanese flair.

Guests looking to recharge their inner spirit and enhance their physical well-being can do so at the on-site Ciel Spa. Providing guests with the ultimate escape, the spa will have an outdoor swimming pool, state of the art gym, individual and couples massage rooms, men's and women's locker areas with separate steam rooms and relaxation areas. The spa will be open to residents, hotel guests and the public alike.

The curated art collection rounds out the opulent package, with pieces hand selected by Related's in-house team of art experts. The collection includes work from up-and-coming artists and masters alike. Highlights include a massive exterior mural from Graciela Hasper, site-specific sculpture installations from Eugenio Cuttica, and a garden at the front of the property landscaped by Enzo Enea and featuring work including a striking orange circular sculpture made from reconstructed tires by Argentinian Diana Cabez and a piece by fellow Argentinian artist Marie Orensanz, made from Corten steel.

