Rachel Roy Partners with The Mom Project to Support Moms Getting Back to Work

Philanthropist and style authority Rachel Roy joins lineup of the day-long Recharge Summit, dedicated to celebrating the year of "The Comeback" of moms to the workforce

2022 is the year of the comeback for working moms. Following the unprecedented exit of 1.1 million women from the labor force over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, talent marketplace and mother's advocacy organization The Mom Project is hosting a special, day-long virtual event in support of getting moms back to work.

Taking place on "Mother's Monday" (May 9, 2022), a nationwide celebration about redefining motherhood and work celebrated the day after Mother's Day, the 2022 ReCharge Summit is a fully interactive experience, designed to inspire mothers who are looking for employers of choice, and connect world-class companies with incredible, diverse talent who can take their business to the next level.

Headlining the Summit is philanthropist and style authority Rachel Roy, founder and creative director of her eponymous brand and Kindness Is Always Fashionable, a platform to help women artisans around the world create sustainable income for their families and communities. Her keynote address, "ReCharging Your Dreams Fearlessly Over 40," will draw on her longtime advocacy of individuals using their voice and designing the life they want to live.

"I'm thrilled to be delivering the keynote speech at this year's ReCharge Summit, particularly at this critical juncture for women and working mothers," says Roy. "Mothers are the cornerstone of their families, communities, and in the workplace. I hope to encourage mothers to stand up, speak up, and fearlessly pursue their dreams, even in the face of incredible challenges. I know that The Mom Project is driven by this same ethos."

In addition to Roy, attendees will hear from mothers moving their careers forward, panel discussions on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and hear from leaders at The Mom Project, including Founder and CEO Allison Robinson.

"The Mom Project's mission feels more timely and meaningful than ever," says Robinson. "Though the backslide in women's employment over the past two years has been stark, I'm incredibly hopeful and motivated to take action on behalf of mothers. This year's ReCharge Summit is an opportunity to both celebrate moms and provide them with the resources, education, and connections they need to fire up their careers and unlock their fullest potential. With her entrepreneurial background and longtime advocacy on behalf of women, Rachel Roy is a natural fit to deliver an inspiring opening keynote."

The ReCharge Summit takes place on Monday, May 9, 2022. More information about the event can be found on the official website .

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leading platform for moms to discover their economic potential. Serving over 750,000 moms and 5,000 companies through its robust suite of hiring, education and retention solutions, The Mom Project is supporting mothers in finding success on their own terms. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, and has raised $116M in funding to date. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a Strategic Advisor in 2020 to further mobilize the mission.

