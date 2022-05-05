Potomac Edison Receives 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Maryland Energy Efficiency Programs

Winners exhibit a superior level of energy management while helping customers achieve efficiency

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has been presented with a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for delivering programs that help improve the efficiency of products and homes for customers within their Maryland service territory.

Potomac Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Awards are given to organizations in recognition of their efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce pollution, resulting in significant cost savings. Winners of the Partner of the Year Award must demonstrate superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR. This marks the second time Potomac Edison has been awarded in the Residential Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category.

Potomac Edison was one of 210 companies honored with awards from the thousands of organizations that participate in the ENERGY STAR program. For a complete list of 2022 award winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

"We're extremely proud of the work our team has done over the past 12 months to help customers of Potomac Edison efficiently manage their energy use while implementing programs and practices that also support a clean environment," said Linda Moss, FirstEnergy president of Maryland Operations. "Our efforts not only in Maryland, but in all of the communities we serve, are a reflection of the emphasis the company places on environmental stewardship."

Potomac Edison offers its Maryland customers a wide variety of energy efficiency programs and products, including:

Financial incentives when customers work with Potomac Edison to remove old, working refrigerators or freezers and recycle them in an environmentally friendly manner.

No-fee home energy efficiency kits designed to save energy and reduce utility bill costs that include LED lightbulbs, advanced power strips and other items.

Instant discounts on purchases for customers that buy qualifying ENERGY STAR certified appliances and lighting products.

Comprehensive energy audits through the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR Program with substantial rebates when recommended upgrades are completed.

Discounts on installation of ENERGY STAR certified high-efficiency HVAC equipment.

For more information about Potomac Edison's energy efficiency programs, visit www.energysaveMD.com.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties in Maryland and 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.