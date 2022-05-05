NICKELODEON'S '90S MASCOT FACE RETURNS IN FACE'S MUSIC PARTY, BRAND-NEW MUSIC VARIETY SHOW PREMIERING MONDAY, JUNE 6, AT 11 A.M. (ET/PT)

Share it: @Nickelodeon @NickJr #FacesMusicParty

BURBANK, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon's beloved '90s Nick Jr. mascot Face returns to the network in Face's Music Party, a brand-new music variety show premiering Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT). The interactive series that combines animation and live action (13 episodes) will feature a reimagined Face (voiced by Cedric Williams, Hunter x Hunter, The Promised Neverland) as host and VJ, playing modern pop hits and revamped nursery school classics to create the ultimate music party. Face's Music Party will debut as part of the ongoing "Music Mondays"-themed preschool programming block and air regularly Mondays at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

In the premiere episode, "Robots/Imagination," Face showcases popular robot-themed music videos as well as the coolest songs about imagination. Each episode of Face's Music Party will center around themes that inform the song playlist and consist of four segments: a kid-friendly music video from popular contemporary artists; remixed sing-alongs of iconic nursery rhymes; exploration time in Face's music box, where kids can play and learn about an instrument, sound or musical concept; and a high energy dance-along finale, with kid dancers demonstrating moves to viewers at home.

Beginning Monday, June 6, and airing on Mondays throughout the summer, fans can tune into the Nick Jr. preschool block on Nickelodeon for "Music Mondays," a five-hour programming block (7 a.m.-12 p.m. ET/PT) featuring music-themed episodes of PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, Peppa Pig, Baby Shark's Big Show! and more, leading up to a premiere episode of Face's Music Party at 11 a.m. "Music Mondays" will continue to air on the Nick Jr. channel from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. (ET/PT).

Face first debuted on Nick Jr. on Sept. 5, 1994 and served as the animated host and mascot of Nickelodeon's preschool programming block for over a decade. A good friend to all preschoolers, Face greeted Nick Jr. viewers daily in interstitials, musical shorts, show intros and bumpers. With endless color changes, funny voices and silly expressions, Face could also appear in almost any location, use props to play dress up and play with other characters on screen. Face's playful voice and sound effects, such as the signature imitation three-note "brr brr brrr" trumpet, were a mainstay on Nickelodeon until Sept. 10, 2004.

Face's Music Party is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., in partnership with Jonas and Company, Inc. David Kleiler serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producer Hema Mulchandani and executive producer Jonas Morganstein. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Niki Williams serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

