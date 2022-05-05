Mosaic North America Appoints Tony Ciresi as SVP of Commerce-US

An organizational change that allows Mosaic to further integrate and grow its commerce business and client relationships.

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic North America announced this week the appointment of Tony Ciresi as Senior Vice President of Commerce in the U.S. Tony's breadth of expertise will be critical for the agency's future growth. In this new position, he will lead a team of VP and Director level team members to further innovate and incorporate the agency's commerce expertise into its integrated marketing practice, across both organic and new business. Tony will report to co-managing partner Debbie Kaplan.

As SVP of Commerce-US, Tony will lead the practice, serving as Mosaic's shopper marketing expert in the U.S. Drawing upon 20 years of industry experience, he will collaborate with agency teams in driving innovation in the space and taking work to the next level. In his role Tony will work closely with clients to advise on commerce agendas and key trends. His input will be essential in optimizing marketing investments across consumer and trade budgets in today's constantly evolving retail landscape. "Tony brings unparalleled industry expertise and as we continue to invest in our leadership, he will play a pivotal role in further building our agency's integrated strategic business approach." said Kaplan.

Tony is an established agency expert and joins Mosaic from VMLY&R Commerce. In his role as EVP, Client Engagement he was a senior leader with a deep understanding of marketing and customer expertise. As a trusted client advisor, Tony oversaw delivery of client engagement relationships and was a key contributor in helping to articulate each client's market needs, develop business models and identify key business challenges.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a North American integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension. Depending on clients' needs and based on data-led insights, Mosaic pulls in the right capability experts at the right time to create connected brand experiences across the right touchpoints. By being able to quickly tap into different in-house specialists across omnichannel commerce, experiential marketing, content development, brand design, performance media and measurement & analytics, Mosaic is distinctly able to create ideas that make an impact in culture and drive results at the same time. With a 30-year history, Mosaic North America has hubs in Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto, augmented with experts in locations across North America; all connected to our parent company Acosta, offering full reach across the nation.

