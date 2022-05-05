i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Initial Drilling of the Ogee Zone at Granite Creek

Including 27.7 g/t Au over 12.6 m, 54.7 g/t Au over 5.9 m, 22.9 g/t over 6.4m & 11.2 g/t over 11.1 m

RENO, Nev., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the final four holes completed in the 2021 underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property including positive results from initial drilling to test the down-dip potential of the Ogee Zone, the primary target for near-term development at Granite Creek. The ongoing surface and underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property ("Granite Creek" or "the Property") located in Humboldt County, Nevada is focused on defining mineralization for mining and to complete a revised resource estimate at the end of the ~30,000 metre drill program.

Towards the end of 2021, underground drilling platforms were completed so that drilling could commence to test the expansion opportunity of the Ogee Zone that is expected to provide the bulk of mineralization to be mined in the next twelve months. Initial drilling is primarily focused on defining mineralization immediately below existing mine workings (see Figure 1 and Table 1). Drilling in 2022 is continuing to focus on further expansion in the area between the bottom level of the mine workings and the deepest hole drilled by i-80 so far to test the Ogee Zone depth extension (from surface), iGS21-15, that intersected multiple high-grade mineralized horizons including 13.3 g/t Au over 13.1 m, 20.3 g/t Au over 7.5 m and 10.1 g/t Au over 17.5 m.

Highlight results from 2021 underground drilling at Granite Creek:

iGU21-35: 19.3 g/t Au over 5.1 m (0.56 opt – 16.7 ft) & 14.4 g/t Au over 3.7 m (0.42 opt – 12.1 ft)

iGU21-37: 27.7 g/t Au over 12.6 m (0.81 opt – 41.3 ft) & 54.7 g/t Au over 5.9 m (1.59 opt – 19.4 ft)

iGU21-38: 14.8 g/t Au over 3.8 m (0.43 opt – 12.5 ft)

iGU21-39: 22.9 g/t Au over 6.4 m (0.67 opt – 21.0 ft) & 11.2 g/t Au over 11.1 m (0.33 opt – 36.4 ft)

The Company is in the process of expanding the underground workings such that multiple headings are available for mining. The decline is being driven to depth and initial work is being performed to assess to potential to access the new South Pacific Zone located immediately below and to the north of the mine workings. It is expected that first mineralization from the underground operation will be trucked to Twin Creeks for processing in mid-2022, pursuant to the agreement with Nevada Gold Mines, until such time that the Company's Lone Tree facility is operational.

"We are just in the initial phase of developing the Ogee Zone for mining and these results confirm the high‑grade nature of one of our primary underground targets at Granite Creek", stated Tyler Hill, Senior Geologist of i-80. "Our previously released surface drill hole, iGU21-15, intersected multiple high-grade zones within a broader intercept of 7.4 g/t Au across 73.2 metres at depth, demonstrating the substantial upside opportunity of multiple structures at depth that will complement the new South Pacific Zone."

The Granite Creek Property is strategically located proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt in Nevada (See Figure 2). High-grade mineralization occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at the multi-million-ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine located immediately to the north; proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings and step-out drilling aimed at expanding resources is currently underway.

Table 1 – Summary Assay Results from Ogee Zone Underground Drilling

New 2021 Drill Results from Granite Creek –Estimated true widths 70-90% Drillhole ID Zone Type From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) iGU21-35 Otto Core 28.7 32.3 3.7 14.4 And Range Front Core 86.3 87.9 1.7 12.6 And Range Front Core 90.6 95.7 5.1 19.3 iGU21-36 No significant intercepts – hole lost at 20.0 m iGU21-37 N/A Core 30.2 42.8 12.6 27.7 And Ogee Core 202.1 208.0 5.9 54.7 iGU21-38 Ogee Core 149.0 152.8 3.8 14.8 iGU21-39 Ogee Core 145.5 151.9 6.4 22.9 And Ogee Core 157.8 168.9 11.1 11.2

UTM Drillhole ID East m North m Elevation m Azimuth Dip NAD83 Zone 11 iGU21-35 478103 4554243 1416 327 -1 iGU21-36 478103 4554243 1416 322 -11 iGU21-37 478106 4554237 1416 110 -53 iGU21-38 478250 4554070 1453 338 -36 iGU21-39 478250 4554070 1453 346 -35

Figure 1 – Cross Section View of the Ogee Zone (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2 – Property Location Map (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp) (PRNewswire)

QAQC Procedures

All samples were submitted to ALS Minerals (ALS) of Sparks, NV, which is ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratories, independent of the Company. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard prep methods and analyzed using Au-AA23 (Au; 30g fire assay) and ME-ICP41 (35 element suite; 0.5g Aqua Regia/ICP-AES) for ALS. ALS also undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Historic holes were assayed by various accredited laboratories. Refer to the November 9th, 2021 Granite Creek Mine Project Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report for information on historic assays. i-80 Gold Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

Qualified Person

Tim George, PE, Mine Operations Manager, reviewed the technical and scientific information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio to complement existing gold production from the Ruby Hill open pit.

